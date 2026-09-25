Tyler Perry Movie Filming Brings Hollywood Glamor to Downtown Bellingham

Downtown Bellingham transformed into a festive holiday movie set on Wednesday, Sept. 23, as residents stayed up past midnight to watch a major motion picture production tied to Tyler Perry, featuring decorated streetscapes, red and green garlands, and heavy security along State Street.

The Bottom Line

The Production: Downtown Bellingham hosted a late-night movie shoot on Wednesday, Sept. 23, featuring holiday decorations like red and green garlands and illuminated snowflakes.

Downtown Bellingham hosted a late-night movie shoot on Wednesday, Sept. 23, featuring holiday decorations like red and green garlands and illuminated snowflakes. Community Reaction: Local residents, including college students and families with young children, stayed past midnight to watch the filming and interact with crew members.

Local residents, including college students and families with young children, stayed past midnight to watch the filming and interact with crew members. Casting Details: Job postings from Alessi Hartigan Casting indicate the production is a Tyler Perry film, drawing significant local excitement.

Midnight Filmmaking Draws Crowds to State Street

A taste of Hollywood glamor landed in downtown Bellingham late Tuesday night and carried into Wednesday, Sept. 23, drawing scores of curious onlookers who stayed up past midnight. Centered on State Street, the production temporarily closed local hotspots including the music venue The Shakedown and its sister pinball bar, The Racket. Crew members outfitted the exterior railings with festive red and green garlands, turning a late-September evening into a simulated Christmastime setting. Red lights installed outside the venue illuminated snowflakes and decorative baubles, catching the attention of Windsor Building residents living directly above the action.

For a city of Bellingham’s size, hosting a production of this scale is a rare event. Crowds gathered tightly at the perimeter of the production zone around the intersection of State Street and Chestnut Street, hoping to catch a glimpse of the movie-making process. Isaura Lopez, 24, captured the local sentiment while watching crew members work from the sidewalk at approximately 9:30 p.m., noting that the presence of the film crew had energized the entire town. Alexa Johnston, 24, added that the atmosphere provided a welcome escape from everyday routines.

From Sidewalk Spectators to On-Screen Extras

While most locals remained behind the security tape, some residents managed to step directly into the frame. Eric Tennesen, 22, secured a role as a background extra, turning a lifelong fascination with show business into a hands-on experience. Other families made the late-night outing a community event. Miranda DeJesus, 35, brought her sons, ages 7 and 8, down to the set. DeJesus mentioned that one of her children is a fan of John Cena—who is rumored to be attached to the film—while she grew up watching Tyler Perry’s cinematic projects. Having moved from Connecticut, DeJesus remarked on the novelty of seeing a major feature film shot right around the corner from her home.

Meanwhile, production staff managed the crowds with a mix of professionalism and good humor. A private security guard identified simply as “Sugar,” who declined to provide his last name for security reasons, monitored the perimeter. When asked about the production details, Sugar maintained a lighthearted stance, telling onlookers he was simply there to keep people safe while jokingly admitting he did not know much about the plot.

Bellingham Production Snapshot Detail Information Date of Filming Wednesday, Sept. 23 Primary Location State Street (The Shakedown and The Racket), Bellingham Associated Talent / Studio Tyler Perry (Production), Alessi Hartigan Casting Setting Details Christmastime scene featuring red/green garlands and lights

Community Engagement and Local Curiosity

Students from Western Washington University crowded into nearby establishments, such as the window seats inside Pel’meni Restaurant, to watch the production ramp up. Observers swapped theories about the plot and cast members, though studio representatives kept details tightly under wraps. Job postings distributed through Alessi Hartigan Casting served as the primary confirmation that the project is linked to Tyler Perry, signaling a major production footprint in the Pacific Northwest.

What are your thoughts on major studios moving productions into smaller Pacific Northwest cities? Let us know in the comments below.