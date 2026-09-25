VISD Non-Discrimination Policy and Coordinator Contact Information

The Victoria Independent School District maintains non-discrimination policies across its programs and activities. Designated administrators manage Title IX and Section 504 compliance from the central office at 102 Profit Drive in Victoria, Texas, ensuring equal access for all students and staff.

Understanding VISD Attendance Boundaries and Non-Discrimination Compliance Understanding school district boundaries involves more than simply mapping out neighborhood feeder patterns. VISD operates under federal and state guidelines prohibiting discrimination across all programs and facilities. Here is why that matters for local families. Equal access extends beyond standard classrooms into designated youth programs, including the Boy Scouts.

Key Administrative Contacts at Profit Drive District oversight is centralized to handle inquiries regarding civil rights, disabilities, and sex-based discrimination. Parents or staff members seeking guidance can reach specific coordinators stationed at the main district office located at 102 Profit Drive, Victoria, TX 77901. But there is a specific structure to how these grievances or questions are routed. Different departments manage student services versus employee relations. Compliance Role Designated Official Department Contact Information Title IX Coordinator (Students) Dawn Maroney Executive Director of Student Services 361-788-9250 | [email protected] Section 504/ADA Coordinator (Students) Kelli Cotton Executive Director of Special Services 361-788-9242 | [email protected] Title IX & Section 504/ADA Coordinator (Employees) Melissa Correll Chief Innovation & Human Resources Officer 361-788-9228 | [email protected]

Broader Regional Context in Texas School Districts School district management in Texas often requires balancing shifting residential populations with transparent boundary definitions. Neighboring districts utilize similar administrative frameworks to manage student placement. For instance, Manor Independent School District structures its geographic footprint around eight elementary campuses feeding into specific middle schools, alongside specialized options like Manor New Tech Middle School which accepts students via lottery, as detailed on the Manor ISD Attendance Zones page. Similarly, the Lake Travis Independent School District provides comprehensive overview and detail maps for families navigating boundary lines. According to guidelines outlined by the Lake Travis ISD School Attendance Zones, residency within LTISD requires that the foundation of the student’s domicile sits completely within district boundaries.