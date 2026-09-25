Netanyahu Attacks Allies and Enemies in Fiery UN General Assembly Speech

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a fiery address at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, launching blistering attacks against regional enemies, international critics, and traditional Western allies alike. The speech sparked immediate chamber uproar, walkouts, and fierce global blowback as Netanyahu battles to maintain power ahead of an October 27 election.

A Fractured Chamber and Defiant Rhetoric

The atmosphere inside the United Nations General Assembly hall on Thursday was nothing short of volatile. As Benjamin Netanyahu stepped up to the podium, dozens of international envoys stood up and walked out of the chamber. Some diplomats openly jeered and booed, while the Israeli prime minister’s delegation stood and applauded in stark defiance. The presiding session speaker repeatedly shouted for order as the disruption unfolded.

Rather than moderating his tone, Netanyahu met the protest with sharp condemnation. “If there are any other moral cowards who haven’t left this hall, please do so now,” he declared to the diplomats turning their backs on him.

Back home, the stakes could not be higher. Netanyahu is locked in an intensely tight race to stay in power ahead of an upcoming October 27 election. Political analysts widely noted that the fierce rhetoric on display in New York was tailored just as much for domestic political consumption as it was for the international stage.

Defending the Seven-Front Conflict and the Strike on Iran

At the core of Netanyahu's address was a stark assessment of Israel's current security situation. He asserted that the nation is actively fighting a “seven-front war,” encompassing Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen’s Houthis, and aligned militias in Iraq. Quoting his late older brother Yonatan Netanyahu—who was killed in 1976 during Operation Entebbe in Uganda—the prime minister offered an uncompromising vow: “We are going to win. We have no other choice.”

LIVE: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at UN General Assembly

Netanyahu specifically addressed the military campaign launched jointly by the United States and Israel against Iran in February. “Devastating Iran’s nuclear facilities was hard, was very hard to do,” he told the assembly. Yet, he framed the assault as an existential necessity, adding, “But for me, it was one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever had to make as prime minister,” claiming that without the intervention, “we’d all be dead.”

This hardline posture stood in direct contrast to the address delivered a day earlier by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. On Wednesday, Pezeshkian criticized what he termed blatant international “double standards” regarding nuclear capabilities and regional violence. “The nuclear weapon is in Israel, but the inspectors are in Iran. Israel kills, but Iran is subject to sanctions,” Pezeshkian told the UNGA.

Targeting Traditional Allies and Domestic Critics

In an unexpected twist for a UN address, Netanyahu took direct aim at historic Western partners, specifically the United Kingdom and France. Both nations have grown increasingly vocal in their condemnation of Israeli military tactics and have recently implemented limited sanctions on Israeli exports originating from the occupied West Bank.

Photo: afp.com

“They accuse Israel, tiny Israel, of colonialism – some colonialism. And who’s accusing us? Among them are people in Britain and in France. For God’s sakes, they invented the term,” Netanyahu charged from the lectern.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also absorbed heavy fire during the speech. Netanyahu accused Ankara of acting as a “spreader of anti-Semitic lies”. The Turkish presidency issued a swift and scathing rebuttal via a statement on X from Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran. The response stated that Netanyahu’s remarks were completely “incompatible with the ideals of peace, the rule of law and dialogue that the United Nations represents,” while pointing directly to the active International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Photo: yahoo.com

Erdogan had previously used his own UNGA address on Tuesday to brand Israel’s actions as a reflection of a “genocidal mindset” and “state terrorism,” characterizing Gaza as “the most inhumane and shameful concentration camp of our time.”

Netanyahu reserved sharp personal criticism for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as well. Referencing previous remarks by Mamdani indicating an intent to push for the Israeli leader’s arrest during his New York visit, Netanyahu fired back: “To all those spreading lies about my country, whether they sit in this hall or in the office of the anti-Semitic mayor of New York, I say this: shame on you.” In response, Mamdani dismissed the allegations as “baseless lies” designed to “sanitise his genocide of Palestinians.”

Key Figure / Nation Stance at UNGA Core Allegations / Arguments Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel) Defiant / Offensive Defended the seven-front war and the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran; denounced UN critics, UK, France, and Turkiye. Masoud Pezeshkian (Iran) Critical / Defiant Accused the West of double standards regarding nuclear inspections and military actions. Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Turkiye) Condemnatory Labelled Israeli actions state terrorism and a genocidal mindset, citing ICC arrest warrants. Donald Trump (United States) Allied Support Praised by Netanyahu as an essential partner in joint military operations over Iran and hostage recovery efforts.

Applauding Washington and the US-Israel Axis

Amid the heavy diplomatic friction with European capitals, Netanyahu offered glowing praise for his primary international ally, United States President Donald Trump. Thanking him directly from the podium, Netanyahu declared, “In this battle against the barbarians, we’ve had no greater partner than President Trump.”

LIVE: Israel PM Netanyahu speech at UN General Assembly 2026 (full)

The statement prompted enthusiastic applause from the US delegation, who joined Israeli officials in the hall. Netanyahu highlighted concrete military cooperation, revealing that pilots from both nations had “flew joint missions over the skies of Iran.” He also credited Washington with working alongside Israel to secure the return of remaining hostages from Gaza, while forcefully rejecting ongoing allegations of genocide stemming from the military campaign in the enclave.

How do you see these shifting geopolitical fault lines impacting global diplomacy in the months ahead? Let us know your thoughts below.