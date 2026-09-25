On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a call from the White House for artificial intelligence to remain under human control. Speaking alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a Washington summit, Xi emphasized international cooperation as both superpowers race for technological supremacy.

The Bottom Line Diplomatic Channels: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his Chinese counterpart laid groundwork earlier in the week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, agreeing to establish a formal U.S.-China AI Dialogue and notification mechanism.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his Chinese counterpart laid groundwork earlier in the week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, agreeing to establish a formal U.S.-China AI Dialogue and notification mechanism. The Frontier Threat: Industry giants like OpenAI and Anthropic are utilizing recursive self-improvement models, heightening fears that machine intelligence could push AI development beyond human control.

Inside the Oval Office Summit and the White House State Dinner

The diplomatic encounter kicked off on the White House grounds with a lavish welcome, featuring a military review in the Rose Garden and formal gift exchanges in the Blue Room. Following these ceremonies, Xi and Trump held a private meeting with top aides inside the Oval Office. The evening concluded with a state dinner in the East Room, drawing a guest list of top banking executives and prominent technology leaders from the artificial intelligence sector.

Yet, despite the pomp and circumstance, the two world leaders contrasted on the future of Super Intelligence (SI). Trump took to social media ahead of the formal sit-down to broadcast his philosophy. “A big day with President Xi of China,” Trump wrote. “Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is. That is China’s position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!” Later, during his public remarks, Trump offered only a passing nod to the technology, stating that decisions made today can promote peace and prosperity for decades.

Weighing the Stakes of Recursive Self-Improvement

Xi, however, placed artificial intelligence first among priorities to discuss between the two nations. “Both China and the United States are leading nations in artificial intelligence,” Xi said during the summit. “We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good — and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control, and serves the well-being of the people.” This urgency reflects anxieties within both Washington and Beijing regarding whether either government can effectively contain a technology with potentially transformative capabilities.

At the edge of the industry, American AI pioneers OpenAI and Anthropic are utilizing their most sophisticated systems to train subsequent generations in a process known as recursive self-improvement. Industry specialists and academic researchers maintain that the firm to first perfect this technique could trigger an unstoppable cascade of advancement, forging an insurmountable lead over all rivals. At the same time, leaders from these companies have warned that geopolitical competition could thwart the two sides from preventing a human catastrophe.

Diplomatic Mechanisms and Industry Skepticism

Behind the scenes, administration officials have tried to carve out diplomatic pathways to manage the friction. Earlier in the week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with his counterpart from China on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to establish bilateral communication channels. “What we discussed was setting up a mechanism — so it’s going to be called the U.S.-China AI Dialogue. We’ve agreed to meet again,” Bessent noted on Monday, detailing proposals for a notification mechanism aimed at establishing a shared vision of common goals and threats.

Trump Shows Xi Jinping Marine One During Historic White House State Visit | AC1G

U.S.-China AI Diplomacy and Industry Milestones Date / Venue Key Official / Entity Core Initiative / Policy Stance Monday (UNGA, New York) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Proposed the formal U.S.-China AI Dialogue and bilateral notification mechanisms. Thursday (White House Grounds) President Donald Trump Stated an unwillingness to negotiate limits on AI development, designating the DOJ as the guardrail. Thursday (Oval Office Summit) Chinese President Xi Jinping Called for artificial intelligence to remain under human control and managed for the public good. Current Frontier Labs OpenAI and Anthropic Advancing models through recursive self-improvement loops.

While Bessent has favored a cautious approach centered on modest, voluntary guardrails, analysts remain skeptical about whether the summit will yield tangible outcomes. Aalok Mehta, director of the Wadhwani AI Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, offered a measured assessment of the diplomatic outlook. “Given Trump’s statements going into the summit about not wanting guardrails, I have tepid expectations about tangible outcomes on AI,” Mehta observed. He added that the most likely scenario is a functional hotline—though its utility depends on staffing and government priority—alongside ongoing dialogues addressing issues blocking cooperation, like distillation.

Charting a Course for Healthy Competition

Despite deep distrust, both administrations recognize the dangers of confrontation. Xi underscored the necessity of establishing clear boundaries to prevent technological escalation. “We do not need to avoid mentioning competition, but our competition should be a healthy one, and should be kept within bounds,” Xi emphasized. “It should be a race of catching up with one another, not a wrestle in which one either wins or loses. China and the United States must hold the line of no conflict, and no confrontation between us.”

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As the state visit concludes, the fundamental tension between rapid technological acceleration and containment remains. Whether the newly proposed bilateral dialogue channels can bridge the gap between Washington’s divided views on regulation and Beijing’s calls for structured oversight will define the trajectory of global innovation. How do you view the balance between technological innovation and safety regulations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.