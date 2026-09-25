Netanyahu Leaves Starlink Terminal for Iranian Delegation at UN Predicting Regime Fall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a defiant address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 2026, using a portable satellite internet terminal as a visual prop to predict the collapse of Iran’s leadership. Holding aloft a Starlink device at the podium, Netanyahu argued that Tehran’s administration desperately fears open communication and the free flow of information.

A Dramatic Prop at the General Assembly Podium

Stepping up to address the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, Netanyahu brought more than rhetoric to the world stage. Wielding a Starlink satellite internet terminal, the Israeli prime minister turned the hardware into a sharp political symbol regarding information control and censorship in the Middle East.

The speech, which aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform, struck an uncompromising tone regarding Israel’s security posture and its ongoing conflict with Tehran. Nearly seven months after a joint United States and Israel military campaign was launched against Iran on February 28—strikes that killed then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and targeted nuclear and military facilities—Netanyahu asserted that Israel remains resilient.

“Israel has never been stronger. We are not afraid,” Netanyahu stated during his remarks. “But I’ll tell you who is afraid: the tyrants of Tehran. That’s who. And you know what they’re most afraid of? Their own people.”

Targeting Internet Censorship and Leaving a Device Behind

Focusing on the domestic vulnerabilities of the Iranian government, Netanyahu detailed how the administration spends billions to censor the internet and restrict digital connectivity. According to details released by Israel’s Government Press Office, the prime minister emphasized that satellite technology bypasses conventional local infrastructure to offer an unfiltered window to the outside world.

Photo: x.com

“This is a communications device, Starlink, that allows people to access truth, to exercise choice, to exercise freedom of thought and freedom of speech,” Netanyahu explained from the podium.

In a theatrical gesture directed straight at the opposing side of the assembly hall, Netanyahu announced his intention to leave the hardware behind for the Iranian delegation. “So, when they inevitably defect, they too will be able to freely tell their story on social media,” he remarked.

Calling Out Diplomatic Silence on Domestic Crackdowns

Netanyahu expanded his critique beyond the government benches, turning his attention to international delegates who walked out ahead of his speech, alongside protesters demonstrating against Israel. He accused critics of maintaining a profound silence regarding the Iranian government’s historical use of deadly force against its own citizenry.

Photo: yahoo.com

“Where were you when the Iranian tyrants butchered and maimed tens of thousands of unarmed Iranian civilians, when they butchered and maimed thousands of their own people?” Netanyahu asked the assembly.

Iran has faced recurrent waves of anti-government demonstrations in recent years, which state authorities have routinely confronted with mass arrests and lethal force. Despite those suppression efforts, Netanyahu expressed absolute confidence that public discontent would ultimately break through official controls.

Predicting the Fall of Tehran’s Leadership

Drawing on the alliance between Washington and Jerusalem, Netanyahu credited President Donald Trump and the U.S. military for joining forces to counter regional threats, noting that brave American pilots flew joint missions alongside Israeli aviators over Iranian skies to “save civilization.”

Netanyahu Asks UN Official To Give Iranian Delegation A Starlink Device For When They 'Defect'

Concluding his address, the prime minister issued a direct warning to the leadership in Tehran, predicting an inevitable internal collapse driven by systemic corruption and popular resistance.

“I want you to listen to my words carefully,” Netanyahu said. “One day, and it may not be far away, the Iranian people will be free. Their murderous regime will be toppled by its lies, by its corruption, by its cruelty.”

“This evil regime will fall,” he added, “and we will all celebrate that day.”