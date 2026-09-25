Jalisco prosecutors dismiss robbery defense for Eduardo Issac N

State prosecutors in Jalisco have formally dismissed a robbery defense offered in the feminicidio of 22-year-old medical student Karla Margarita Pérez Jiménez, labeling the narrative an outright alibi designed to shield the accused ride-hailing operator from accountability. Eduardo Issac “N”, a DiDi Moto driver linked to the September crime, faces two years of preventive detention while investigators piece together the final moments of the victim’s life.

Deconstructing the Robbery Defense in the Zapopan Hearing

The legal proceedings surrounding the murder of Karla Margarita took a sharp turn when state officials publicly dismantled the defense strategy presented during the judicial hearing. Jalisco State Prosecutor Salvador González de los Santos forcefully rejected the claim that the tragedy stemmed from a random street robbery, characterizing the explanation as a transparent fabrication. The prosecutor noted on September 24, 2026, that the narrative regarding a street assault is simply part of the suspect’s constructed alibi.

Intriguingly, Eduardo Issac “N” opted to exercise his constitutional right to remain silent throughout the courtroom proceedings. The detailed story of a violent interception on the road did not come from the defendant’s own testimony, but rather from the statements of his father. The defense maintained that two unidentified individuals had waylaid the motorcycle, prompting the father to instruct his son to return to the location and check on the passenger.

GPS Tracking and Digital Footprints Paint a Darker Picture

Investigators quickly countered the defense narrative by leaning heavily on hard technological data gathered from the victim’s journey and possessions. Karla Margarita originally requested a platform transport service around 20:42 on September 14 from the Prados Vallarta neighborhood, setting her course for the Tesistán area in Zapopan. However, digital logs and GPS tracking indicate that the motorcycle altered its planned trajectory, heading instead toward the Las Agujas zone.

Photo: siker.com.mx

Forensic tracking shows the vehicle idled for approximately 25 minutes in the exact isolated patch of land where authorities later discovered the student’s remains. Security cameras subsequently captured the suspect continuing his journey alone. Adding to the physical evidence, the victim’s mobile phone became a central piece of the investigation after family members managed to recover it from a third party and hand it over to authorities. Prosecutors revealed during the hearing that the device was eventually sold to a factory security guard for 200 pesos.

The Path to Prosecution and the Road Ahead

Karla Margarita vanished on September 14, setting off a search that ended two days later when police located her body in a farm field near Camino a Nextipac and CUCBA avenue in Las Agujas, Zapopan. Investigators also recovered a motorcycle with signs of fire in a nearby dirt path, linking the vehicle to the crime scene. State authorities apprehended Eduardo Issac “N” on September 17 in Tala under an arrest warrant.

A judge formally bound the suspect over on feminicidio charges, setting a three-month window for supplemental investigations where both the prosecution and defense can submit additional evidence. While this judicial step marks a critical juncture in the pursuit of justice, authorities emphasize that the binding process does not constitute a final verdict.