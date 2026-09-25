At the close of trading, the BIST 100 index on Borsa Istanbul experienced a sharp downturn, shedding 2.74% to finish at 12,888.33 points on September 24. Trading opened with a minor contraction of 2.76 points, or 0.02%, bringing the index to 12,885.57 points as the market attempts to stabilize.

The Bottom Line Index Movement: The BIST 100 opened relatively flat at 12,885.57 points following a 2.74% drop in the prior session.

The BIST 100 opened relatively flat at 12,885.57 points following a 2.74% drop in the prior session. Sector Divergence: Banking rose 0.72% while holding companies fell 1.32%, and financial leasing/factoring dropped significantly by 8.34%.

Banking rose 0.72% while holding companies fell 1.32%, and financial leasing/factoring dropped significantly by 8.34%. Technical Levels: Analysts identify crucial support levels at 12,700 and 12,600 points, with resistance pegged at 13,000 and 13,100 points.

Sector Performance and Market Divergence

The previous session’s heavy selling pressure created fragmented results across individual industry groups. While the banking index managed a 0.72% gain at the opening bell, holding conglomerates faced continued selling, declining 1.32%.

Divergence remained the primary theme among sector indices. Transportation outperformed competitors with a 0.98% gain. Conversely, the financial leasing and factoring sector suffered an 8.34% drop, acting as the primary drag on broader index recovery.

Global Market Relief and Bond Stability

External macroeconomic pressures showed signs of easing as global markets entered a recovery phase. Expectations of a potential new diplomatic agreement in the Middle East helped soothe immediate anxieties regarding global energy supply chains.

Photo: diken.com.tr

Concurrently, the intense sell-off that gripped international bond markets began to decelerate, allowing domestic equities room to find a trading floor. Market participants are now shifting their attention to incoming international macroeconomic data, including U.S. durable goods orders, the Michigan consumer sentiment index, and updated inflation expectations.

Official Statements on Ongoing Investigations

Domestic sentiment also digested recent commentary regarding regulatory probes. Addressing ongoing fund investigations, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, “Our judiciary has similarly launched a comprehensive investigation, and there have been some detentions and arrests. I want this to be known: whoever has responsibility will be held accountable before the law.”

BIST 100 Technical Outlook

Metric / Level Value Context Previous Close (Sept 24) 12,888.33 points Declined 2.74% in a sell-off Opening 12,885.57 points Down 2.76 points (0.02%) Banking Sector Change +0.72% Outperformed general holding trend Financial Leasing / Factoring -8.34% Largest sector contraction Key Support Levels 12,700 / 12,600 points Immediate downside thresholds Key Resistance Levels 13,000 / 13,100 points Immediate upside hurdles

With local economic data releases remaining light, technical traders are closely monitoring established chart boundaries. Analysts note that the BIST 100 index faces immediate support at 12,700 and 12,600 points. On the upside, resistance is mapped at 13,000 and 13,100 points as the market moves through the remainder of the session.