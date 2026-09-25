Judge Blocks Trump’s White House Ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico

A federal judge in Washington temporarily blocked U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration from banning CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House grounds. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that the targeted news outlets met the high legal bar for a temporary restraining order, finding their press passes were likely revoked without due process or constitutional protection.

An Escalating Showdown Over First Amendment Protections

The legal clash centers on a move announced by President Trump on September 18, 2026, targeting three news organizations whose coverage he publicly criticized. Trump defended the ban by labeling the outlets “fake news” and claiming their negative reporting was dangerous for the country. In response, attorneys for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico filed a federal lawsuit on September 21, arguing that the ban constituted blatant viewpoint discrimination and a violation of First Amendment press freedoms.

Photo: usnews.com

During court arguments, attorney Theodore Boutrous Jr. emphasized the urgency of the matter as major international events unfolded in the capital. We’re at war. We have world leaders coming to Washington, Boutrous argued, pointing to the immediate professional harm inflicted on journalists covering momentous global developments. Meanwhile, Justice Department attorney Michael Velchik countered that White House access remains a privilege rather than a right, asserting that the president holds authority over who enters the White House. Velchik also maintained that the administration’s actions were not tied to viewpoint discrimination, noting that other outlets received even harsher public criticism without facing outright bans.

Legal Precedent and Skepticism From the Bench

Judge Kelly, a 2017 appointee of President Trump who previously ordered a journalist’s White House access restored in a similar 2018 case, expressed skepticism regarding the administration’s justifications. During the proceedings, the judge questioned whether officials provided adequate due process before stripping reporters of their hard passes. He noted that appellate precedents from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit guarantee journalists clear standards of conduct and a meaningful opportunity to contest credential revocations.

Addressing the government’s late-stage arguments, Judge Kelly rejected the assertion that revoking the press passes was necessary to protect national security. He pointed out that the administration’s initial statements focused on alleged negativity and a lack of truthfulness rather than security threats. Consequently, the judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order requiring federal officials to immediately return and reinstate the press credentials for reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico.

Logistical Hurdles and Broader Media Solidarity

The immediate aftermath of the court’s ruling brought administrative hurdles and shifting dynamics on the White House grounds. According to administration court filings, White House operations personnel required over two hours to locate, reactivate, and return entry badges after receiving the judicial directive early Thursday. Despite the formal restoration of credentials, complications persisted for specific events, with outlets reporting that certain journalists assigned to cover high-profile diplomatic arrivals—such as a state dinner arrival—faced entry restrictions.

Photo: reuters.com

The controversy has also deepened rifts within the broader White House press corps. Following CNN’s initial removal from a five-member broadcast video pool that rotates shooting and sharing footage, the remaining four network participants declined to take part in solidarity. As the legal battle unfolds ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, Judge Kelly has set an October 5 deadline for both sides to submit arguments regarding a longer-lasting preliminary injunction.

Key Details of the White House Press Access Lawsuit Case Element Details Targeted Outlets CNN, MS NOW, Politico Presiding Judge U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly Initial Ban Date September 18, 2026 Lawsuit Filed September 21, 2026 Judicial Relief 14-Day Temporary Restraining Order Next Legal Deadline October 5, 2026 (Preliminary Injunction Briefs)

What Lies Ahead for Executive Press Relations

As the legal clock ticks down on the two-week restraining order, the stakes extend far beyond administrative protocols at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The outcome of this preliminary injunction phase will test the boundaries of executive discretion versus constitutional protections for a free press during a heated political cycle.