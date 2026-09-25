Brent crude climbs as US and Iran hold diplomatic talks

Crude oil markets face sharp divergence as Brent crude climbed to its highest level since September 15, while US benchmark WTI registered a weekly loss of 6.42 percent. Traders closely monitor diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran in New York alongside ongoing supply disruptions near the Red Sea.

Diverging Benchmarks and Refining Pressures

Global oil markets experienced a week of severe volatility, driven by differing regional pressures on supply and refining capacity. Brent crude advanced during the week to add 2.09 percent, trading at 105.04 dollars per barrel by Friday morning around 7:50 SELČ. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped significantly, resting at 92.41 dollars per barrel.

This dynamic created the widest spread between the two major crude grades since May.

Diplomatic Negotiations in New York and the Hormuz Strait

Market attention remains anchored on high-stakes diplomatic talks in New York between the United States and Iran. Sources close to the negotiations indicate that diplomatic teams are actively exploring a roadmap for the gradual termination of the ongoing conflict.

A successful agreement could carry massive implications for global energy supply chains. The potential deal reportedly encompasses the reopening of the strategic Hormuz Strait by Tehran alongside the complete removal of the American economic blockade against Iran. Since the war’s outbreak in late February, the conflict has choked off roughly one-fifth of global oil and natural gas supplies. In March alone, these supply shocks triggered brief price spikes of up to 50 percent before markets partially adjusted.

Regional Security and Infrastructure Risks in Saudi Arabia

Geopolitical friction extends beyond diplomatic channels into active kinetic threats near crucial maritime corridors. Yemeni Houthi rebels launched a barrage of six ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern province near the Red Sea. Saudi forces successfully intercepted all incoming projectiles, but the incident served as a stark reminder of the extreme vulnerability plaguing regional petroleum infrastructure.

In response to ongoing maritime security threats, Riyadh has accelerated the transportation of oil through the East-West pipeline, which redirects crude toward the Red Sea. Despite this logistical pivot, sources cited by Reuters confirm that Saudi Arabia has not yet resumed physical tanker loading operations at its Red Sea export terminals, keeping a tight lid on regional output capacity.