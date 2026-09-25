Turn 10 Studios updates Forza Horizon 6 code of conduct on itasha cars

Following months of backlash over player discipline and user-generated content policies, Turn 10 Studios updated the official code of conduct for Forza Horizon 6 on September 24, 2026. The publisher clarified that player bans are reviewed individually by human moderators rather than automated systems, while strictly prohibiting explicit sexual and sexually suggestive imagery in community-created “Itasha” car liveries.

The Bottom Line Human Moderation Confirmed: Turn 10 Studios addressed widespread speculation by confirming that all flagged in-game content goes to a human review queue, and the total volume of reports does not prioritize a case.

Turn 10 Studios addressed widespread speculation by confirming that all flagged in-game content goes to a human review queue, and the total volume of reports does not prioritize a case. The Itasha Boundary: While traditional custom cars featuring anime and manga characters remain permitted, designs featuring provocative poses, explicit body-part focus, or suggestive gestures violate the updated guidelines.

While traditional custom cars featuring anime and manga characters remain permitted, designs featuring provocative poses, explicit body-part focus, or suggestive gestures violate the updated guidelines. Steam Reception Plummets: User sentiment on Steam has dipped to “Mixed,” with players voicing deep frustration over vague moderation criteria and fears of permanent account suspensions.

Decoding the Itasha Phenomenon and the Modding Backlash

For months, the online community surrounding Microsoft’s racing franchise has buzzed with friction. At the center of the controversy are “Itasha”—literally translating to “painful cars”—a vibrant real-life subculture originating in Japan where motorists decorate their vehicles with bold vinyl wraps featuring characters from anime, manga, and video games. While Forza Horizon 6 offers extensive customization tools that celebrate this artistic expression across its digital recreation of Japan, the operational side of the online multiplayer environment has sparked intense community friction.

Over the last few months, player forums and Steam discussion boards filled with warnings urging fans not to purchase the title if they valued Japanese car culture. Rumors quickly spread that automated AI systems were sweeping the game, or that malicious actors were weaponizing the in-game reporting tool to wage mass-reporting campaigns against specific creators. Some community members even voiced fears that simply possessing a draft livery or saving a snapshot of another user’s car could trigger a permanent ban.

Turn 10 Studios Clarifies the Review Queue and Enforcement Policy

To quell mounting speculation, the developer addressed the community directly with updated policy documents. According to Turn 10 Studios, every piece of user-generated content flagged through the reporting system enters a queue for manual inspection. “Once content has been flagged using the in-game reporting system, the content is added to a queue to be reviewed by a human moderator. The number of reports on a piece of content does not affect its prioritization or position in the queue,” the updated guidelines state.

The studio also tackled the specific gray areas surrounding anime-inspired liveries. While Itasha designs are explicitly permitted under the updated rules, “explicit sexual content and sexually suggestive content are forbidden.” The developer noted that designs depicting provocative poses, associated gestures, facial expressions, and an undue focus on specific body parts cross the line into prohibited territory. Under the tiered penalty system, first-time infractions generally result in a warning, followed by increasingly severe suspensions. However, violations of the zero-tolerance policy—which encompasses child sexual abuse imagery, hate speech, explicit nudity, and extreme sexual content—trigger immediate permanent bans without prior warnings.

Community Frustration and the Challenge of Defining Visual Standards

Despite the studio's transparency regarding human-led moderation, the updated rules have met swift pushback from players crossing cultural and linguistic divides. On X (formerly Twitter), Japanese-language commentators criticized the updated definitions as overly broad. One user remarked that the criteria felt equivalent to “whatever I think is bad is bad!” Another commenter pointed out the difficulty of interpreting standards shaped by British studio criteria, noting that common stylistic poses found in anime art could easily fall foul of subjective interpretations.

Photo: automaton-media.com

These anxieties have left a tangible mark on the game’s public reception. On Steam, user reviews from Japanese players have slipped into “Mixed” territory. While many praise the open-world driving mechanics and the atmospheric mini-Japan setting, numerous reviews condemn the moderation framework as opaque and excessively harsh. Players cited instances where owning screenshots of controversial cars or displaying anime characters in bikinis allegedly resulted in severe penalties.

Historical Precedent and the Road Ahead for Forza’s Community

While the focus has largely fallen on anime aesthetics, the renewed code of conduct also reiterates longstanding bans on historical iconography. Similar to previous entries in the franchise, such as Forza Horizon 4, accurate depictions of Japan’s Imperial flag remain strictly prohibited, though abstract stylistic expressions are permitted. This mirrors historical restrictions placed on other inflammatory political symbols across the series, including Nazi iconography and the Confederate flag.

Photo: sea.ign.com

As Forza Horizon 6 prepares to expand its footprint with an upcoming PlayStation 5 release later this year, Turn 10 Studios faces the ongoing challenge of balancing creative freedom with global content safety standards. Whether these updated guidelines will successfully restore trust among frustrated creators and car enthusiasts remains one of the community’s most pressing questions.

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Forza Horizon 6 Moderation and Enforcement Breakdown Violation Tier Triggering Content Enforcement Action Standard Infraction General policy breaches, minor design violations Warning for first offense; escalating suspensions for subsequent violations Suggestive Imagery Provocative poses, suggestive facial expressions, targeted body focus Subject to standard warning or suspension escalation based on severity Zero Tolerance Policy Explicit sexual content, nudity, hate speech, violent threats Immediate permanent ban issued without prior warnings

Where do you stand on the line between creative expression and content moderation in racing games? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.