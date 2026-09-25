Margot Robbie Changes Name to Margot Ackerley After Nearly a Decade of Marriage

Margot Robbie has changed her surname to Ackerley, adopting the last name of her husband, assistant director Tom Ackerley, after nearly a decade of marriage.

The Bottom Line The Discovery: UK Companies House business filings for LuckyChap Entertainment revealed the star listed under the name Margot Ackerley.

UK Companies House business filings for LuckyChap Entertainment revealed the star listed under the name Margot Ackerley. Professional Status: The Australian actress will continue using her maiden name professionally, joining peers like Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise.

The Australian actress will continue using her maiden name professionally, joining peers like Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise. Fan Backlash: Social media users voiced mixed opinions, with some arguing the move clashes with her iconic Barbie branding while others congratulated the couple.

Decoding the Corporate Filings Behind the Shift

The update surfaced when official documents published by the UK’s Companies House linked both Margot and her husband, Tom Ackerley, to their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. The company now lists the 36-year-old star under her married surname.

Yet, Robbie’s professional billing is entirely insulated from this paperwork. Much like Hollywood veterans who maintain distinct legal identities separate from their marquee names—such as Nicolas Kim Coppola (Nicolas Cage) or Thomas Cruise Mapother (Tom Cruise)—Robbie’s cinematic credits will remain anchored to the name that built her global box office appeal.

Fandom Friction and the Modern Marital Debate

Here is the kicker: even though movie posters will not swap out her moniker anytime soon, the public reaction was instantaneous and polarized. On X, formerly Twitter, some vocal fans expressed disappointment over the shift, with one user writing, Barbie would never take a man’s surname. Others labeled the administrative update a questionable move given the immense equity tied to the Margot Robbie personal brand.

Conversely, more dedicated supporters rallied behind the actress, congratulating her on approaching their upcoming 10-year wedding anniversary in December. The couple initially crossed paths in 2013 on the set of Suite Française before hosting an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay in 2016. They also welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2024, keeping details regarding his name private. Observers note that adopting her husband’s surname may simply be a practical step to share a unified family name with her husband and son.

Key Details of the Margot Ackerley Name Transition Detail Fact Current Age 36 years old Wedding Year 2016 (Byron Bay) Production Company LuckyChap Entertainment New Legal Filing Name Margot Ackerley Professional Name Margot Robbie

Clearing Up Rumors Beyond the Headlines

Robbie has historically kept her private life fiercely guarded, making direct statements rare. Earlier this year, she addressed a persistent childhood myth during an appearance on Magic FM, clarifying a long-running geographic misconception. They say I was born in Dalby, which is where my family is from, but I wasn’t, I was born on the Gold Coast, she explained in May. It’s not a stupid rumour, it’s just amazing that this far along, it’s still incorrect.

Whether addressing birthplace rumors or updating corporate registries, Robbie manages public interest on her own terms. One thing remains certain: whether she is credited as Robbie or Ackerley, her pull at the box office remains. What are your thoughts on stars changing their surnames after hitting career milestones? Drop your take in the comments below.