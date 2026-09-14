Oasis Announce ‘Live ’27’ Global Tour: Dates and Ticket Details

Oasis has officially announced their 38-date Oasis Live ‘27 tour spanning the U.S., U.K., and Europe, featuring support act Richard Ashcroft. Following their successful 2025 reunion run, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will play completely new locations—including multi-night stints in Boston, Las Vegas, Manchester, and a return to Knebworth Park.

Here is the kicker. After months of online teasers, drone displays in Manchester, and cryptic poster drops tracked obsessively by fans, the Manchester legends are officially back on the road. But this time, they are doing things very differently.

The Bottom Line

The Scale: Oasis Live ‘27 encompasses 38 live shows across the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and the United States, running from May through September 2027.

Oasis Live ‘27 encompasses 38 live shows across the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and the United States, running from May through September 2027. Ticketing Reform: In a direct response to fan backlash during their previous comeback, the band confirmed that dynamic pricing will not be used, with standard tickets fixed between £71 and £266.

In a direct response to fan backlash during their previous comeback, the band confirmed that dynamic pricing will not be used, with standard tickets fixed between £71 and £266. The Access Window: Fans must register in advance via the band’s official website before Thursday, September 17, at 11 a.m.

Mapping Out the Oasis Live ‘27 Itinerary

The trek kicks off in late May with a five-night residency at Celtic Park in Glasgow before heading to Manchester for a massive 11-night run at the Etihad Stadium. According to press materials, aside from these homecoming shows in Manchester, the band will perform in an entirely new set of locations compared to their 2025 reunion tour.

The international leg takes the Britpop icons to Europe, hitting Munich’s Allianz Arena, Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena, Paris’ Stade de France, and Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. Across the Atlantic, the North American dates bring the tour to Boston’s Gillette Stadium for three nights in August, followed by a three-night stint at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. The itinerary wraps up in September with two nights at Slane Castle in Ireland and four final nights at Knebworth Park.

Fixing the Pricing Crisis and Managing Demand

Ticket sales for the upcoming tour face immense scrutiny following the uproar surrounding dynamic pricing during the band’s 2025 reunion tour. Many consumers ended up paying significantly more than expected when tickets first went on sale after a 15-year hiatus. To counter this friction, representatives confirmed that dynamic pricing is completely off the table for Oasis Live ‘27.

Instead, standard ticket prices are fixed, ranging between £71 and £266. Access is strictly controlled through an advance registration system. Fans must register via the band’s website prior to the September 17 deadline. Successful registrants will receive a unique, non-transferable code to access designated on-sale windows.

Capitalizing on the Momentum

The tour announcement arrives right on the heels of renewed media attention surrounding the group. Earlier this month, Liam and Noel Gallagher appeared at the Venice Film Festival to promote their documentary, Don’t Look Back in Anger. Created by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film chronicles the turbulent yet triumphant reality of their reconciliation.

Photo: ca.rollingstone.com

Calling themselves “The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History,” the Gallaghers declared themselves fit for purpose.