How China’s AI Entertainment Boom is a Warning for Hollywood

As Hollywood unions and studio executives continue their tense, public tug-of-war over artificial intelligence safeguards, Beijing’s entertainment sector has already crossed the digital Rubicon. Driven by lightning-fast software advances from tech giants like ByteDance and Kuaishou, China’s booming micro-drama market relies heavily on digital avatars, bypassing traditional human actors and reshaping modern media consumption on smartphones.

It is a fundamental rewriting of production math that leaves traditional performers scrambling to adapt.

The Bottom Line

The Pivot to Pixels: In Beijing, veteran actor Chen Yilong signed a contract in August to license his facial expressions to a production studio for AI-generated movies, joining a wave of performers choosing to monetize their digital likenesses rather than fight an uphill battle.

In Beijing, veteran actor Chen Yilong signed a contract in August to license his facial expressions to a production studio for AI-generated movies, joining a wave of performers choosing to monetize their digital likenesses rather than fight an uphill battle. The Micro-Drama Boom: The China Netcasting Services Assn. reported that Chinese-made micro dramas surged to 128,000 in the first quarter of this year alone, with over 95 percent crafted using artificial intelligence tools.

The China Netcasting Services Assn. reported that Chinese-made micro dramas surged to 128,000 in the first quarter of this year alone, with over 95 percent crafted using artificial intelligence tools. Silicon Valley Meets Santa Monica: Chinese companies specializing in AI video generation are actively courting Hollywood, evidenced by ByteDance showcasing its Seedance platform at a major Santa Monica event earlier this year.

Inside China’s Smartphone Snack Culture

The cinematic landscape looks radically different on a vertical screen. In China, micro dramas typically run just a minute or two per episode. They are designed as visual snacks for breakfast tables and subway rides, demanding far less resolution and nuance than a theatrical feature film.

This format made short-form video an ideal sandbox for AI-driven storytelling. The cost of production plummeted as software developers engineered tools capable of generating cohesive scenes from text prompts and simple reference videos. Platforms powered by Alibaba’s HappyHorse and Kuaishou’s Kling have democratized creation to the point where anyone with a laptop can spin up a narrative.

UCLA contemporary Chinese culture professor Michael Berry points out that this democratization carries massive global implications. Speaking on the shift, Berry noted that content can now be produced without worrying about geographic borders, traditional funding structures, or the ethnicity of the actors, since the performers are entirely digital bots.

Metric / Trend Traditional Hollywood Standard China’s AI Micro-Drama Sector Production Timeline Months or years of principal photography Hours or days using generative AI software Format & Delivery Theatrical release or high-budget streaming series 1-2 minute vertical episodes for smartphone consumption Talent Utilization Human actors, stunt doubles, and large background extras Digital avatars and licensed facial captures Market Volume Dozens of major studio tentpoles annually 128,000+ micro-drama productions in Q1 alone

The Empty Backlots of Hengdian

The human cost of this digital pivot is already visible on the ground. Hengdian World Studios in China’s Zhejiang province—long celebrated as the heartbeat of the nation’s film industry—presents a starkly different economic reality today. Massive, lavish sets built for historical epics now draw more casual tourists than working film crews.

China's entertainment industry booms in 2025

State media reports highlight that roughly 10,000 background extras still line up daily at Hengdian hoping for work, but only about 800 secure daily gigs. Meanwhile, short-drama productions hosted on the lot dropped by at least half compared to the previous year, according to data published by the Shanghai-based Jiefang Daily.

Chen Yilong, who was talent-scouted as a teenager and has spent two decades working in film and television, estimates that human actors may have lost more than 60 percent of their traditional work opportunities this year alone. Between audiences migrating toward bite-sized digital entertainment and studios cutting budgets with AI, the pressure on working actors is relentless.

“If you can’t beat it, join it,” Chen remarked regarding his decision to license his facial expressions for digital avatar generation.

Legal Battlegrounds and Hollywood’s Quiet Pivot

Of course, the rapid rise of synthetic media has triggered an inevitable rush to the courthouse. Fan Baile, an entertainment lawyer based in Beijing, reports a steady stream of celebrity clients taking legal action against filmmakers accused of unauthorized digital cloning—effectively stealing an actor’s face to build uncompensated avatars.

Photo: yahoo.com

While major American guilds publicly push back against unchecked generative technologies, studios and tech firms continue quietly integrating these exact capabilities into their pipelines.

When Chinese tech juggernauts host showcases in coastal California, they find an eager, if cautious, audience among Western producers looking for ways to trim runaway overhead. As technological barriers dissolve, Hollywood’s existential dread over an automated future is no longer a speculative Hollywood script—it is an operating model that has already cleared the runway.

What do you think? Are you ready to stream a feature film starring entirely digital actors, or will human performances always hold an irreplaceable charm? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.