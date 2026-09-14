Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36 After Suspected Overdose

The beloved star of Heroes, Nashville, and Ice Princess was discovered unresponsive in an armchair on August 16 inside a Greenville, South Carolina apartment just five days before her 37th birthday.

Parallel Investigations and Federal Agency Inquiries

The investigation into the tragic event has expanded beyond local authorities. First responders on the scene located Narcan—a nasal spray utilized to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses—inside the residence.

Lesley Vogel, 70, shared her perspective on the unfolding inquiries in an interview with NBC News. She noted that the inclusion of specialized narcotics investigators indicates law enforcement is actively digging deeper into the circumstances. “It leads me to believe they have questions, which of course they all do, but they are instigating this,” Vogel told NBC News. Meanwhile, the Greenville Police Department and the local coroner’s office are conducting parallel investigations into the death, as reported by TMZ.

The Presence of Brian Hickerson at the Scene

Newly released police documentation confirmed that Brian Hickerson, Panettiere’s 37-year-old on-off boyfriend, was staying at the apartment and present at the scene when she was declared dead. Panettiere and Hickerson shared a turbulent history dating back to 2018, which included multiple domestic violence incidents and Hickerson serving jail time for abusing the actress before they briefly reconnected in recent months.

Vogel expressed deep distress over Hickerson’s presence during her daughter’s final moments. Speaking to NBC News, Vogel stated: “This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death and that was Brian Hickerson.” Vogel added that she believes Hickerson enabled her daughter extensively throughout their relationship, a concern she and Panettiere’s father held for years.

Reflections on a Life in the Spotlight

Beyond the ongoing police investigation, Vogel reflected on the intense pressures her daughter faced growing up in the entertainment industry. Acknowledging Panettiere’s immense talent across television and film, Vogel noted how challenging child stardom and Hollywood can be. “I think Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments and I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry… it is a struggle and it’s a very challenging industry and it’s not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path,” Vogel told NBC News.

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The family continues to process an immense amount of grief. Vogel visibly broke down during her interview when recalling the 2023 death of her son, Jansen Panettiere, who passed away at the age of 28. Finding solace in family bonds, Vogel shared, “I just feel that she’s with her brother and they’re at peace.”