Trump Rejects AI Slowdown Calls and Slams Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei

President Donald Trump rejected growing calls for artificial intelligence regulations on Monday, dismissing an urgent slowdown plea from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and insisting that U.S. leadership over China depends on unfettered technological development ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

The Regulatory Stalemate and Market Stakess

President Trump dismissed calls for a moratorium on Truth Social, asserting that existing criminal and regulatory oversight is sufficient.

The White House stance aligns closely with congressional leadership. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., cautioned against emergency legislative sessions that could cede technological dominance to foreign adversaries.

The Bottom Line

Federal Stance: The Trump administration rejects mandatory AI slowdowns, prioritizing a decisive lead over Beijing in advanced computing infrastructure.

The Trump administration rejects mandatory AI slowdowns, prioritizing a decisive lead over Beijing in advanced computing infrastructure. Legislative Outlook: Comprehensive federal oversight remains unlikely ahead of the November 3 midterm elections as congressional leaders prioritize innovation.

Comprehensive federal oversight remains unlikely ahead of the November 3 midterm elections as congressional leaders prioritize innovation. Industry Fractures: Public safety warnings from departing researchers and executives like Dario Amodei contrast sharply with the administration’s aggressive growth mandate.

Contrasting Safety Alarms with Executive Mandates

The regulatory debate intensified after former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned, publicly warning that current development trajectories carry severe existential risks. Concurrently, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published a blog post titled “We Must Pace the Frontier,” advocating for a deliberate slowdown to mitigate systemic hazards. Industry figures, including OpenAI chief Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, expressed support for precautionary pacing.

Administration officials pushed back immediately against these safety rationales. White House AI czar David Sacks argued on X that commercial motivations—such as avoiding product-liability exposure from flawed cybersecurity outputs—partially drive the calls for deceleration. Meanwhile, the administration maintains that regulatory friction only benefits international competitors.

Key Industry Stakeholders and Stances on AI Regulation (September 2026) Entity / Individual Affiliation Stance on Regulation Donald Trump U.S. President Rejects new rules; relies on executive oversight Dario Amodei Anthropic Urges blanket slowdown and stricter chip export limits Mike Johnson U.S. House Speaker Opposes emergency legislation to protect domestic innovation David Sacks White House AI Czar Skeptical of altruistic motives behind slowdown calls

Geopolitical Pressures and International Competition

At the core of the administration’s deregulation push is the strategic rivalry with Beijing. President Trump emphasized that maintaining an insurmountable technological edge is paramount, stating that the nation that wins the AI race secures decisive global leverage. Ministry officials in Beijing dismissed western safety debates as counterproductive friction, while domestic lawmakers continue to block restrictive compliance measures that might stall domestic data center construction.

Photo: foxbusiness.com

With Congress set to recess ahead of the November midterms, capital markets face an environment defined by rapid commercial scaling rather than federal constraint.

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