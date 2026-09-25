JSA Bordeaux Targets NM1 Survival and 2030 Pro B Return

Four years after departing the third tier of French basketball, JSA Bordeaux has officially returned to Nationale 1, setting in motion a multi-year project designed to culminate in a promotion to ELITE 2 by 2030. While securing survival in the division remains the primary hurdle for the 2026–2027 campaign, club leadership is already laying the structural and economic foundation for a much larger future.

A Narrow Opening Defeat and the Road Ahead The newly promoted side wasted no time testing its competitive mettle. On the opening weekend of the season, Bordeaux traveled to face Tarbes-Lourdes, controlling large stretches of the contest before slipping to an 89-85 defeat. Despite the final scoreline, the performance offered encouraging signs for a squad adapting quickly to the physical demands of NM1. Nicholas Shogbonyo led the offensive charge with 18 points, Edgar Wansi-Fonkua dominated the glass with 9 rebounds, and Noa Calabre orchestrated the floor with 8 assists, holding a 41-38 lead at halftime before the hosts mounted their comeback. The club’s immediate focus shifts rapidly to its home opener at the Palais des Sports on Friday, September 25, where Bordeaux will host Angers. Angers enters the matchup following a solid 75-65 victory over Tours in their season opener. For Bordeaux, protecting home court and acclimatizing to the rigorous 40-game NM1 calendar with a condensed nine-player professional rotation will test the physical limits of the squad.

Thomas Vincent and the Philosophy of Continuity At the center of the sporting project is Thomas Vincent. Forced to cut his playing career short due to injury during the previous season, Vincent stepped into the coaching role and successfully steered the club toward promotion. Rather than overhauling the roster for the step up to NM1, the management team elected to preserve the core of the promotion-winning squad. Bordeaux retained five foundational players: Eliott Froc, Thomas Llaury, Antoine Bibollet-Ruche, Edgar Wansi Fonkua, and Clément Desmonts. Four targeted additions were brought in to round out the group, injecting necessary athletic and physical volume. According to club president Mathieu Gibaud, this measured approach prioritizes steady, organic development over volatile summer rebuilds. Thomas Vincent was rewarded for his leadership with a two-year contract extension. “Un projet, ça met du temps à se construire et le fait qu’on ait gardé les cinq joueurs de l’année dernière, les cinq piliers, ça nous permet d’avoir une continuité dans ce qu’on veut faire.” Thomas Vincent noted regarding the roster construction, adding: “Et derrière on a rajouté ce qu’on avait besoin, c’est-à-dire du volume athlétique, du volume physique et en plus du talent.” The immediate sporting mandate remains crystal clear. “On a besoin de se stabiliser à ce niveau donc ce sera le maintien,” Vincent noted, emphasizing the reality of managing a 40-game season with a tight professional rotation. Keeping the squad fit throughout a calendar comprising 40 fixtures is identified by Thomas Vincent as the main hurdle, particularly given that the professional roster is limited to nine players. Operating with such a group was a deliberate choice that reflects the current reality of the organization, with the head coach anticipating numerous challenges that will be addressed one at a time.