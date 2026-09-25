6 prosecuted for public order disturbance at Lac Viet Hospital

The Bottom Line The Apology: Family representatives met with hospital leadership to express regret, admitting the September 17 live-stream and crowd disturbance were reckless actions that disrupted patient care and operations.

Family representatives met with hospital leadership to express regret, admitting the September 17 live-stream and crowd disturbance were reckless actions that disrupted patient care and operations. Legal Fallout: Phu Tho Province Police prosecuted and expanded investigations against six defendants under Article 318 of the Penal Code for “public order disturbance” following false pregnancy claims that triggered the hospital protest.

During the visit, the representatives acknowledged that gathering crowds, raising voices, and broadcasting live on social media inside a medical facility was deeply inconsiderate. The family stated their hope that the hospital would accept their apology and help create conditions for the involved parties to rectify their mistakes.

Hospital leadership acknowledged the remorseful attitude demonstrated by the family members. In a notable gesture, the hospital confirmed that it would not pursue financial compensation for the damage inflicted upon its operations and public reputation. Hospital administrators announced intentions to submit a formal petition to competent authorities requesting reduced legal responsibilities for the six defendants involved in the case.

The Genesis of the Incident: False Medical Claims Online

The confrontation originated from a web of misinformation that quickly escalated from a personal misunderstanding into a criminal case. On September 19, the Phu Tho Province Police formally prosecuted and expanded investigations against six individuals under Article 318 of the Penal Code, charging them with public order disturbance.

The named defendants include Nguyen Khac Hong (born 1976), Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet (born 1979), Tran Thi Oanh (born 1983), Dang Van Hinh (born 1975), Tran Xuan Chien (born 1974), and Tran Thi Thao (born 1978). According to law enforcement findings, these six individuals are the biological parents, parents-in-law, uncle, and aunt of Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh (born 1999, residing in Hop Ly commune, Phu Tho province).

Case Overview: Lac Viet Hospital Disturbance Timeline and Legal Actions Date / Time Event Description Key Individuals / Authorities September 16–17 Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh claims to family that Lac Viet Hospital doctors reported fetal deformities requiring abortion; subsequent exam at Central Obstetrics Hospital proves she is not pregnant. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh, Family Members September 17 (3:45 PM) Group of roughly 10 people arrives at Lac Viet Friendship Hospital International Building, filming, live-streaming, shouting, and disrupting medical services. Nguyen Khac Hong and relatives September 19 Phu Tho Province Police prosecute six defendants under Article 318 for “public order disturbance.” Phu Tho Province Police Late September Family representatives visit Lac Viet Hospital to apologize; hospital declines to seek damages and pledges to petition for reduced sentences. Family Representatives, Hospital Leadership

How a Misunderstood Diagnosis Sparked a Digital Storm

Investigators pieced together how a private family grievance transformed into a public spectacle. On September 17, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh informed relatives that she was pregnant.

Believing their daughter's account, Nguyen Khac Hong—Anh's biological father—led a group of approximately ten individuals to the hospital's International Building on September 17 at around 3:45 PM.

What followed was an intense disruption of hospital workflow. The group recorded videos, shouted, hurled insults, and broadcast live streams that severely impacted patient care, visitor psychology, and hospital staff. The digital footprint of the incident grew rapidly, capturing roughly 17,000 interactions, comments, and shares across social media networks before law enforcement intervened.