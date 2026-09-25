French Forces Deploy to Protect Yanbu Oil Terminal

Saudi Arabia is shoring up its regional defenses as a campaign of Houthi drone and missile strikes targets critical energy infrastructure and holy sites. French forces are deploying to protect the Yanbu oil terminal, while military chiefs from Pakistan and Turkiye prepare for an emergency summit under a mutual defense pact.

Here is why that matters for global markets: The kingdom sits at the heart of international energy supply chains. When the Red Sea corridor and Saudi export routes face disruption, the shockwaves register across trading floors from Singapore to New York.

French Military Hardware Reinforces the Yanbu Terminal

The security architecture along Saudi Arabia’s western coast is shifting. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Paris is deploying soldiers, radars, and defence systems directly to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. The deployment is strictly defensive. Paris emphasized that its forces are arriving to protect the site rather than to involve France in any conflict.

Photo: straitstimes.com

Yanbu serves as a node for global energy. The port hosts major oil storage and refining facilities, feeding directly into the East-West Pipeline capable of moving up to seven million barrels of crude daily. But that vital artery has faced threats. Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for strikes targeting Aramco facilities in Yanbu alongside a “sensitive target” in Riyadh. Saudi defense forces intercepted six ballistic missiles, though regional tensions continue to push risk premiums higher.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement Faces Its Ultimate Test

While Western military hardware shores up industrial infrastructure, Riyadh is activating diplomatic and defense channels closer to home. Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye convened to arrange an urgent meeting of their respective chiefs of staff. The consultations operate under the framework of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, a mutual pact treating an attack on one member as an attack on all.

Yet, practical application remains complex. Both Pakistan and Turkiye maintain roles as mediators seeking to bring an end to the conflicts across the Middle East, and the pact itself has not yet been ratified by Turkey’s parliament. Turkish defense officials confirmed that Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu is traveling to Saudi Arabia to meet his Saudi and Pakistani counterparts. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti called on soldiers across the kingdom to be ready to lay down their lives to fight the Houthis.

Key Strategic Defense and Diplomatic Developments Actor Action Taken Primary Focus France Deploying troops, radars, and defense systems Protecting the Yanbu Red Sea oil terminal Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkiye Arranging an urgent chiefs of staff meeting Coordinating under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement Iran Signaling distance from Houthi escalations Engaging in indirect diplomatic talks via Qatar

Global Energy Markets Absorb Red Sea Chokepoints

Geopolitical friction on the ground is translating into market volatility. Brent crude rose more than 3 percent, briefly topping $108 a barrel before easing to $105.77. The pressure stems from bottlenecks across vital maritime routes. Earlier in the month, Houthi fighters seized the Yemeni port of Mocha and several Red Sea islands, giving them significant control over the Bab al-Mandeb strait—a corridor handling about 12 percent of global oil trade.

Photo: arabnews.com

Market analysts warn that supply deficits will persist. June Goh, a senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities in Singapore, notes that crude prices will likely stay above $100 a barrel as long as the war on Iran continued. Riyadh had previously been using the East-West Pipeline to export crude bypassing the restricted Strait of Hormuz. With those land-based pipeline routes also targeted, energy flows face compounding pressures.

Shifting Diplomatic Signals from Tehran

Amid the military escalation, diplomatic maneuvers are playing out through international intermediaries. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sought to distance Tehran from the actions of the Houthis, stating in a television interview that the Houthis are responsible for their own actions. Concurrently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi outlined a proposal delivered to the United States via intermediaries, offering a comprehensive seven-day ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the resumption of talks on other issues, including Iran’s nuclear issue, if Washington lifts its blockade on Iranian ports, releases frozen funds and waives oil sanctions.

Saudi Arabia reports fresh Houthi attacks as France offers military support to protect Yanbu

As international actors weigh these diplomatic proposals against daily security realities on the Arabian Peninsula, the immediate priority for Riyadh and its allies remains clear. Securing critical energy infrastructure and neutralizing aerial threats is the baseline for stabilizing an anxious global economy.