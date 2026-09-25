Slovenian Drivers Plan Fuel Boycott As Diesel Prices Hit Record High

Diesel prices in Slovenia have crossed the two-euro threshold for the first time, reaching 2.012 euros per liter outside highways as of September 22, 2026. This price milestone has sparked calls across social media for a one-day fuel boycott on Saturday, September 26, 2026, targeting high living costs.

Slovenian drivers are facing high fuel expenditures following price surges that pushed standard diesel past the symbolic two-euro barrier. According to reporting by Slovenske novice, the maximum allowed price for a liter of diesel at service stations outside motorways and expressways climbed to 2.012 euros on September 22. For motorists filling a standard 50-liter tank, that rate adds up to 100.60 euros per stop. Just weeks earlier in early September, the same volume cost significantly less when diesel traded at 1.811 euros per liter, meaning a single fill-up now demands roughly ten euros more.

Meanwhile, the price for 95-octane gasoline stands at 1.748 euros per liter, translating to 87.40 euros for a 50-liter container. These hikes are felt immediately by daily commuters, local businesses, and anyone relying on vehicle transport as broader living expenses climb alongside energy costs.

The Saturday Boycott Campaign

In response to the price pressures, organizers launched a digital mobilization campaign across social media urging residents to stage a one-day purchasing blackout. The protest is scheduled for Saturday, September 26, 2026, running from midnight through the end of the day. It is time to say no!

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The circulating appeal connects soaring fuel tariffs directly to broader inflation affecting food, transportation, and household bills. Organizers encourage the public to skip petrol stations entirely for twenty-four hours to voice economic frustration, while explicitly advising participants to avoid any violence, arguments, or harassment directed at station employees. As the organizers put it: If we can endure one day without fueling up, let’s go do it together.

Shell Adria Responds to Pricing and Regulated Margins

Fuel distributors maintain that consumer protests will have a minimal operational footprint. Shell Adria noted that while customers retain every right to determine their own purchasing habits and express discontent, retail fuel providers operate inside a regulated pricing environment with limited control over final pump prices.

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According to Shell Adria, Consumers have the right to independently decide on their purchasing habits and express their views in a way they deem appropriate. The company added that because Slovenia regulates basic 95-octane gasoline and diesel outside motorways, final price ceilings depend heavily on international energy fluctuations, the exchange rate of the dollar, and state taxes.

State levies such as excise duties, value-added tax, and other contributions account for roughly 40 to 50 percent of the final price.

The remaining portion covers acquisition costs, logistics, storage, transport, and distribution expenses.

The regulated distributor margin for gasoline, diesel, and heating oil sits at 11.5 cents per liter.

Shell Adria emphasized that the regulated margin does not represent pure corporate profit, but rather funds day-to-day operations including infrastructure upkeep, employee wages, utilities, transport, and rental fees. The firm noted that current high fuel prices are not unique to Slovenia, as comparable or higher rates affect consumers across other European countries.

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Limited Impact Expected on Station Operations

Looking ahead to the planned Saturday action, industry stakeholders anticipate little disruption to overall fuel consumption or station revenues. Shell Adria stated that a single day of action typically results in a temporal shift in purchasing behavior rather than a canceled transaction, with motorists simply filling their tanks a day earlier or later.

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Rather than structural price reductions, the company points toward existing promotional offers and customer benefits designed to cushion expenses for buyers facing the current economic climate.