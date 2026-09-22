Trump Administration Considers Diesel Export Ban to Lower Fuel Prices

The Trump administration is actively examining whether to implement a partial or full diesel export ban to curb record-high fuel prices. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the evaluation on Tuesday at the United Nations, noting that officials are assessing overall refining capacity and feasibility ahead of November midterm elections.

The Bottom Line The Trigger: National U.S. diesel averages reached a record $6.53 per gallon, up almost $3 from last year, driven by global supply constraints and geopolitical conflicts.

National U.S. diesel averages reached a record $6.53 per gallon, up almost $3 from last year, driven by global supply constraints and geopolitical conflicts. The Policy Tool: President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are weighing export restrictions to increase domestic supply and lower costs for consumers, farmers, and truckers.

President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are weighing export restrictions to increase domestic supply and lower costs for consumers, farmers, and truckers. The Market Friction: Domestic refiners have capitalized on high international margins, selling diesel at approximately $207 a barrel—more than $100 above crude oil prices.

Examining Refining Capacity and Export Margins As retail prices climb—reaching $8.44 per gallon in California according to AAA data—internal administration deliberations have focused sharply on export controls. President Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he has advocated for halting foreign shipments. “I’ve said let’s not send out the diesel. We make a lot of diesel,” Trump stated, adding that a decision would be made quickly “one way or another.” Here is the math driving refiners’ behavior. U.S. processing facilities have aggressively exported product to capture international premiums, with diesel trading at roughly $207 a barrel on Tuesday. But the balance sheet tells a different story for domestic end-users, where elevated fuel expenses ripple directly into agricultural harvesting and freight transport costs. Metric Current Value Prior Year / Benchmark U.S. National Average Diesel Price $6.53 per gallon almost $3 below current level last year California Diesel Price $8.44 per gallon Significantly above national average Diesel Price per Barrel $207 +$100 over crude oil prices

Geopolitical Disruptions Constrain Global Fuel Supply The squeeze on refined products extends far beyond domestic U.S. markets. Wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have slashed global refining capacity. Ukrainian strikes on Russian processing infrastructure forced Moscow to implement its own diesel export ban, removing vital volume from international channels. Simultaneously, Middle Eastern refineries have faced direct attacks from Iran and its Houthi allies. Product exports moving through the critical Strait of Hormuz remain constrained due to ongoing threats to commercial tankers. These cumulative shocks left international buyers bidding aggressively for American refined products, incentivizing U.S. refiners to prioritize lucrative overseas shipments.

Economic Pressures Mount for Logistics and Agriculture The cascading effects of high diesel costs threaten broader macroeconomic stability. Diesel powers the heavy-duty trucks and freight trains moving commercial inventory to market, alongside the specialized farm equipment required to harvest domestic crops. View this post on Instagram about trump administration considers diesel, Trump diesel export ban From Instagram — related to trump administration considers diesel, Trump diesel export ban Republican lawmakers, including Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, have pressed the executive branch for immediate intervention as high operational overhead hits farmers and independent truckers ahead of the November midterm elections. Ultimately, elevated fuel expenses filter directly down to retail consumers via inflated grocery bills and higher pricing across consumer goods.