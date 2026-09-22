Trump’s Second Term: Is Maximum Pressure Eroding US Global Power?

As US President Donald Trump approaches the midpoint of his second term, mounting assessments indicate a tangible erosion of American prestige and global influence, driven by Washington’s management of international crises and the distinctive diplomatic style of the administration.

Operation Epic Fury and the War With Iran

The military conflict with Iran marks a critical turning point in this trajectory. A recent US report estimated that Washington expended $33.4 billion on Operation Epic Fury over a four-month span, characterizing the outlay as “epic losses.” Simultaneously, Congress passed a measure requiring President Trump to bring the war to an end, presenting a stark political rebuke to the administration’s management of the campaign shortly ahead of the midterm elections.

The conflict has laid bare the limitations of relying heavily on hard power without achieving commensurate political results. Even with massive financial and military resources at its disposal, the US government has failed to force a weakened Iranian administration—both economically and militarily—into accepting American conditions or submitting to talks dictated by Washington. This shortfall exposes the boundaries of traditional deterrence when military pressure lacks a sustainable political strategy.

Economic Friction, Tariffs, and Regional Retrenchment

American soft power has concurrently receded as funding for international institutions, humanitarian initiatives, and foreign assistance has been sharply curtailed or dismantled. This retrenchment has diminished Washington’s capacity to build flexible coalitions and attract partners around shared institutional values.

Sweeping tariff impositions, regular warnings regarding existing economic and security pacts, and persistent questioning of traditional alliances across Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia have prompted international partners to recalculate their strategic alignments. Multiple nations have adopted cautious stances or pursued diversified partnerships with alternative global powers to decrease their reliance on Washington. These shifts have fostered geopolitical openings that nations like China and Russia have actively leveraged, visible in the rising prominence of alternative groupings such as BRICS and the expanding footprint of emerging powers across Eurasia and Africa.

Sino-American Friction and Strategic Munition Constraints

China has navigated a complex position throughout the nearly seven-month conflict with Iran. While the ongoing hostilities divert a portion of American military resources and strategic focus away from the Indo-Pacific, Beijing simultaneously faces potential US economic sanctions over its ongoing commercial dealings with Tehran.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed disapproval of the punitive measures, vowing to protect its national interests and rights while insisting that its trade with Iran represents lawful exchanges between independent nations, and dismissed Washington’s penalties as infractions against the tenets of the United Nations Charter. Meanwhile, research institutions in the United States have warned that a major conflict in the Western Pacific could exhaust American stocks of precision-guided munitions in under a week, highlighting vulnerabilities in sustaining high-intensity engagements near China, including potential contingencies concerning Taiwan.

These developments precede a scheduled summit between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House on September 24.

The Behavioral Factor in Presidential Leadership

Beyond structural shifts and military expenditures, the personal and behavioral style of President Trump has played a prominent role in shaping international perceptions. Rapid, unpredictable communications delivered through digital platforms and press conferences have occasionally diverged from the official positions articulated by the Departments of State and Defense, diminishing policy predictability and affecting the perceived stability of US deterrence.

How Trump’s second term will be different

Furthermore, analysts note a persistent gap between political rhetoric and on-the-ground realities. While the administration frequently frames complex international issues as decisively resolved, local developments continue to reflect unresolved friction and resource depletion. Treating diplomatic relationships primarily through direct commercial transactions has also altered traditional political commitments, leading allies to view US guarantees through the lens of short-term material calculations rather than institutional frameworks.

Frequent friction between the White House, legislative bodies, and media organizations has projected an image of internal division over foreign policy direction, potentially affecting the cohesion required when managing international competitors.

Strategic Intentions Versus Maximum-Pressure Instruments

Upon beginning his second term, President Trump entered office intent on addressing long-standing grievances regarding NATO contributions, trade disputes with the European Union, the war in Ukraine, and terms of trade with China. The central challenge, however, has increasingly appeared to reside in the selection of instruments deployed to correct these imbalances.

Maximum-pressure tactics designed to secure enhanced negotiating leverage and favorable terms have, in several instances, generated uncertainty among allies and expanded strategic room for competitors. The core paradox of the administration’s foreign policy centers on whether the tools utilized to address genuine structural challenges are ultimately strengthening American power or eroding the foundational alliances and credibility upon which that power relies.