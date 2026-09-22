Trump Predicts Iran War Resolution in UN Speech

Delivering a roughly 35-minute speech on Tuesday , Sept. 22, 2026, the president framed his aggressive foreign policy decisions over his first two years back in office as a necessary disruption of decades-long diplomatic stagnation. As the U.S. conflict with Iran approaches its seven-month mark, the administration’s posture balances imminent military escalation with the expectation of post-midterm election negotiations.

President Trump used his address before the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to declare that the ongoing war with Iran is moving toward a resolution “one way or the other,” while simultaneously threatening to “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if Tehran fails to reach a diplomatic agreement.

The Ultimatum: Reconstruction or Total Annihilation

Standing before international diplomats at United Nations headquarters, President Trump defended the genesis of the war as a vital measure to block Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. The president laid out a stark binary choice for Iranian leadership following months of failed diplomatic efforts.

“Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?” Mr. Trump asked the assembly. “Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?”

Despite the severe rhetoric, the president expressed confidence in a diplomatic off-ramp, telling the audience, “I believe we’ll make a deal, right after the election. Because it doesn’t make sense for them not to. They’re waiting to see how I do on the midterm election. What they don’t realize is that I’m not running.” Later that day, Mr. Trump revealed that his son-in-law Jared Kushner and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff held discussions with Iranian representatives on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, describing the encounter as a “very good meeting.”