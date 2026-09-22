Trump Predicts Iran War Resolution in UN Speech

President Trump used his address before the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to declare that the ongoing war with Iran is moving toward a resolution “one way or the other,” while simultaneously threatening to “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if Tehran fails to reach a diplomatic agreement.
Delivering a roughly 35-minute speech on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, the president framed his aggressive foreign policy decisions over his first two years back in office as a necessary disruption of decades-long diplomatic stagnation. As the U.S. conflict with Iran approaches its seven-month mark, the administration’s posture balances imminent military escalation with the expectation of post-midterm election negotiations.
The Ultimatum: Reconstruction or Total Annihilation
Standing before international diplomats at United Nations headquarters, President Trump defended the genesis of the war as a vital measure to block Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. The president laid out a stark binary choice for Iranian leadership following months of failed diplomatic efforts.
“Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?” Mr. Trump asked the assembly. “Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?”
Despite the severe rhetoric, the president expressed confidence in a diplomatic off-ramp, telling the audience, “I believe we’ll make a deal, right after the election. Because it doesn’t make sense for them not to. They’re waiting to see how I do on the midterm election. What they don’t realize is that I’m not running.” Later that day, Mr. Trump revealed that his son-in-law Jared Kushner and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff held discussions with Iranian representatives on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, describing the encounter as a “very good meeting.”
Weapons Stockpiles and Broader Diplomatic Fronts
The U.N. address arrived as the White House navigates multiple overlapping foreign policy crises. Alongside the conflict with Iran, President Trump is attempting to finalize a peace framework for the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, while striving to bring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to a close. On the sidelines of the gathering, the president is scheduled to meet with several world leaders, including the prime minister of the U.K. and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Addressing domestic and international concerns regarding military resources, Mr. Trump dismissed reports pointing toward diminishing American defense stores. “We have more munitions than we could ever possibly even think of using,” he stated. This assertion contrasts directly with findings released by the Pentagon’s inspector general, which warned last week that the sustained conflict has induced “strategic inventory shortfalls” in U.S. defense stockpiles.
The president also used the global stage to defend U.S. hegemony in the Western Hemisphere, highlighting recent military and economic maneuvers in Venezuela. Pointing to the procurement of billions of barrels of Venezuelan oil, Mr. Trump invoked traditional realpolitik: “To the victor belong the spoils, you’ve all heard that. Our actions in Venezuela are proof that the United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere, and if necessary, we will use our unmatched military might to secure the vital national interests of the United States.”