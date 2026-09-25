Banca Ifis names Raffaele Zingone CEO and gets Bank of Italy merger ok

Banca Ifis has secured unconditional approval from the Bank of Italy to merge via incorporation with illimity Bank, with the operation expected to be completed by the end of the year. Simultaneously, the lender announced a leadership transition, naming Raffaele Zingone as chief executive officer following the immediate departure of Frederik Geertman.

The Bottom Line Regulatory Green Light: Banca d’Italia granted a full, unconditioned authorization for the illimity absorption on September 23, 2026, preserving targeted annual synergies starting in 2027.

Banca d’Italia granted a full, unconditioned authorization for the illimity absorption on September 23, 2026, preserving targeted annual synergies starting in 2027. Executive Restructuring: Raffaele Zingone steps up as CEO, joined by Fabio Lanza as general manager, as the bank pivots toward specialty finance.

Raffaele Zingone steps up as CEO, joined by Fabio Lanza as general manager, as the bank pivots toward specialty finance. Balance Sheet Adjustments: The deal unlocks deferred tax assets (DTAs), though recent supervisory inspections have flagged compliance and risk controls.

Regulatory Clearance Paves the Way for illimity Integration

The formal green light from Via Nazionale on September 23, 2026, eliminates the primary regulatory hurdle facing the Mestre-based institution. Under the approved framework, Banca Ifis will absorb illimity Bank before the close of the current fiscal year. Here is the math: the integration allows the group to book deferred tax assets, directly supporting future net profitability.

Management confirmed that the projected annual run-rate synergies remain intact for 2027. This financial consolidation runs parallel to completed operational adjustments, including the divestments of Hype, Arecneprix, and Abilio, alongside a structural restructuring of illimity’s IT framework.

Executive Shift: Zingone Takes the Helm

Alongside the structural integration, the board of directors—led by Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio—accepted the immediate resignation of Frederik Geertman as chief executive officer and board member. To ensure managerial continuity, the board unanimously appointed Raffaele Zingone as the new CEO.

Zingone brings a two-decade tenure inside the institution to the post. Having served as co-general manager and chief commercial officer since 2021, he took charge of illimity in 2026 to direct its integration and expansion into private banking under the Fürstenberg brand. Fabio Lanza, previously serving as chief operating officer and co-general manager, steps up to fill the role of general manager.

Strategic Exit from Non-Performing Loans

Beyond the illimity transaction, the bank is executing a major pivot in its operational footprint. The competitive bidding process for its entire non-performing loan (NPL) business has advanced to its second stage. Having reviewed initial non-binding expressions of interest, the lender is now collecting binding offers from prospective buyers.

This upcoming divestment covers both NPL investment portfolios and servicing operations. Once the transaction closes by the end of the year, Banca Ifis intends to complete its repositioning as a specialty finance provider focused on services tailored to corporations, entrepreneurs, and private clients.

Key Operational Metrics and Transaction Milestones Strategic Initiative Status / Timeline Financial Impact illimity Bank Merger Authorized by Bank of Italy (September 2026) DTAs; annual synergies by 2027 NPL Business Divestment Entering binding offer phase; closes by end of year Exit from NPL sector; shift to specialty finance IT and Asset Rationalization Hype, Arecneprix, and Abilio divested Simplified operational model and lower cost base

Addressing Supervisory Scrutiny

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding regulatory compliance. The merger announcement and executive reshuffle coincide with the release of an inspection report conducted by Banca d’Italia between January and June 2026. Delivered on September 23, the supervisory review concluded with a partially unfavorable assessment.

Photo: soldionline.it

Regulators flagged operational shortcomings across multiple domains, including anti-money laundering protocols, IT risk management, operational security, credit processing, and internal governance. Consequently, the central bank initiated proceedings that could lead to additional capital requirements. Market reaction reflected these governance concerns, exerting downward pressure on the equity price as investors reweight regulatory risk against the long-term earnings potential of the illimity combination.