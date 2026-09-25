Viral internet sensation “Finance Guy” Roman attended the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) on September 24, 2026, bringing his father to the premiere of the film Tenzing because actor Tom Hiddleston is his father’s favorite performer.

The Bottom Line The Event: Roman made an appearance on the green ZFF carpet on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Roman made an appearance on the green ZFF carpet on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The Connection: He brought his father to the Tenzing premiere specifically to see Tom Hiddleston.

He brought his father to the Tenzing premiere specifically to see Tom Hiddleston. The Origin: Roman gained viral fame following a spontaneous street interview with the SRF format Donat auf Achse in Zurich.

From a Zurich Street Interview to Viral Fame

The viral phenomenon began with an unscripted street interview conducted by a reporter for the SRF format Donat auf Achse in Zurich. Speaking on camera, the financial product salesperson discussed his professional life while incorporating dense English financial jargon into his answers.

Here is the kicker, the interview instantly resonated across digital platforms. Statements such as “Markets sind eine evolving Story,” his description of himself as being “relativ chatty,” and his casual remark that he earns “multiple Hundert” spread rapidly across social media, inspiring widespread parodies and reaction videos.

Family Ties on the Green Carpet at ZFF

Capitalizing on his sudden public profile, Roman stepped onto the green carpet at the Zurich Film Festival on Thursday, September 24, 2026. Rather than attending solo for the cameras, he brought his father along to the screening of Tenzing.

Explaining his choice of event, Roman noted that the production featured his father’s preferred actor. Or, as the viral personality phrased it, Tom Hiddleston is “der Lieblings-Actor meines Vaters.” Reporters from 20 Minuten verified his presence at the festival grounds on September 24, confirming that the viral internet moment has successfully translated into actual festival appearances.

The Verification and Ongoing Cultural Footprint

While internet trends often fade into obscurity, digital footprints frequently land real-world cultural invitations. The official ZFF YouTube account validated the original interaction by publishing the clip, cementing Roman’s status in Swiss digital culture.

As the festival continues, the crossover between everyday internet culture and established cinematic showcases like the Zurich Film Festival highlights how quickly digital virality can reshape guest lists. Whether this financial product salesperson will continue making festival rounds remains to be seen, but his father certainly secured a prime seat for a Tom Hiddleston premiere.