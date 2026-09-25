Traviesas H.C. Starts OK Bronce Season with Promotion Ambitions

Jorge Guadalupe and Marina Pérez are steering the sporting direction of Traviesas hockey club in OK Bronce for the 25-26 season. Following a sixth-place finish and an ambitious roster overhaul, the club aims for promotion to OK Plata, leaning on a collaborative dual-general coaching structure.

Fantasy & Market Impact Roster Depth & Rotation: The arrival of reinforcements like Tomás, Beren, Nahuel, Max, Gael, Mateo, and Serginho significantly elevates internal competition, directly impacting squad rotation patterns in OK Bronce.

The arrival of reinforcements like Tomás, Beren, Nahuel, Max, Gael, Mateo, and Serginho significantly elevates internal competition, directly impacting squad rotation patterns in OK Bronce. Tactical Shift: Transitioning Guada from a primary offensive weapon on the rink to the bench alongside Marina introduces a unified tactical vision.

Transitioning Guada from a primary offensive weapon on the rink to the bench alongside Marina introduces a unified tactical vision. Promotion Futures: Traviesas is an aggressive riser in the 25-26 promotion race, backed by a fully re-engineered squad makeup.

A New Era in the Vigos Rink: From Re-entry to Ambition

The Traviesas men’s team enters its fourth season in OK Bronce at the home of AC Ordes, marking a distinct shift in organizational identity. When the club ended a long absence of Vigo hockey from national categories in the summer of 2023 through a popular fundraising collection, survival was the sole objective. Early survival relied on structural vacancies that neutralized relegation threats, but the 2025–2026 campaign told a vastly different story.

Finishing sixth in the league after flirting with the promotion spots for several matchdays proved that the club’s trajectory had fundamentally changed. As Marina Pérez notes regarding the campaign’s growth: “We’re coming off a season in which the team grew tremendously. And I think this year we’ve managed to build a more complete squad, with more resources and internal competition.”

Roster Re-engineering and the Departure of a Veteran Force

To bridge the gap between mid-table respectability and promotion to OK Plata, the front office engineered a comprehensive roster overhaul. Tomás and Beren have shored up the goaltending unit, while Nahuel, Max, Gael, and Mateo add versatile depth across outfield positions. Most notably, Serginho has returned to the club following a two-year absence, injecting proven caliber into the tactical schemes.

Yet, squad construction required filling the void left by Jorge Guadalupe, known as Guada, who transitioned from the playing rotation to the coaching staff. At 33 years old, Guada was far from limited by athletic decline; rather, professional demands as a firefighter at Peinador airport—along with upcoming professional examinations—made the physical grind of rink competition incompatible with his career path.

The Dual-General Coaching Structure

Rather than losing his institutional knowledge, the club adapted. Marina Pérez managed the squad single-handedly during the previous campaign while simultaneously holding down athletic coordination duties for the club and its base teams, an arrangement she admitted stretched her thin. When Guada announced his retirement from active play, the solution was born on the sidelines.

“We were looking for a way for him to stay involved with the team. We thought he could bring new things to the table from the bench. He knows a lot about hockey, he knows the league perfectly, and he knows the team well too,” Marina explains, highlighting the tactical continuity. Guada embraced the challenge of moving behind the bench: “As a veteran, I had already played a certain role. It was the natural transition after retiring from playing. I was curious.”

Squad Metrics and Roster Composition

Category Additions / Changes Impact Goaltending Thomas, Beren Reinforced netminding depth and defensive stabilization Outfield Depth Nahuel, Max, Gael, Mateo Expanded tactical flexibility and internal competition Returning Talent Serginho (2-year absence) Brings veteran skill back to outfield rotations Coaching Staff Guada joins Marina Pérez Establishes a dual-general administrative and tactical partnership

Targeting OK Plata: Chemistry and Tactical Alignment

The coaching tandem rejects the old adage about conflicting leadership styles, adopting a philosophy of shared responsibilities and total alignment. “We start from the premise that our understanding of hockey is very similar. By talking and dialoguing, we always reach the same point. It becomes easy,” notes Guada regarding their collaborative whiteboard management.

OK LIGA BRONCE NORTE HOCKEY PATINES OVIEDO ROLLER H.C.- TRAVIESAS H.C.

That shared vision points squarely upward. «Es el ascenso y hemos construido el equipo pensando en competir por ello», insists Marina. With a reinforced roster, a smooth transition from veteran player to tactician, and an unyielding competitive mandate, Traviesas begins its OK Bronce campaign with ambitions higher than ever before.