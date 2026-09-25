Orange Order Granted Permission to March Down Garvaghy Road After 28 Years

For the first time in almost 30 years, an Orange Order parade has been granted permission to march down the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown. The Parades Commission adjudication body confirmed that members can take part in a Drumcree parade on 27 September, breaking a blockade that has held firm every July since 1998.

A Sparsed Return After Decades of Prohibition

The controversial ruling permits a severely restricted march following a complex legal battle and recent mediation efforts. Under the written determination issued online by the five-person panel, no more than 35 people will be allowed to participate in the Portadown District Orange Order branch procession. The march must depart from Drumcree Church no later than 8 a.m. and disperse by 9:30 a.m., with no supporters permitted to accompany the participants.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

This decision overturns a status quo that has stood since 1998, an era when the annual Drumcree dispute dominated headlines. Summer tensions during that decade required massive security operations, and a number of people lost their lives amid violent clashes as Garvaghy Road residents resisted the march through their community.

Legal Flashpoints and Political Fallout

The fresh determination arrives in the wake of a High Court ruling that recently quashed the Parades Commission’s previous restriction on the march. Unionist politicians hailed the court’s decision as a victory, with figures calling the commission’s position untenable and demanding resignations. Conversely, the ruling has drawn sharp condemnation from nationalist leadership.

Photo: rte.ie

Northern Ireland First Minister and Sinn Féin Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill condemned the decision, stating there was no reasonable or logical basis for the permission. Pointing to 28 years of peace, O’Neill emphasized that the community had successfully moved forward and that the historic parade remains steeped in a legacy of sectarian violence and murder.

Community Response and Mobilisation Plans

Residents living along the Garvaghy Road have voiced strong opposition to the return of the parade. Linda O’Neill of the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition stated that the community would mobilise and come together if the parade proceeds, noting deep concerns over local tension and a scheduled gathering of bands in the town.

While representatives from the Portadown District of the Orange Order, supported by unionist parties, described the upcoming event as a much-reduced, silent walk for a brief duration intended to right an historic wrong, local residents maintain that the decision threatens years of hard-fought community stability.

As the 27 September date approaches, attention turns to the ground level in Portadown, where security forces, community leaders, and residents prepare for the fallout of a decision that revisits one of Northern Ireland’s most sensitive historical fractures.