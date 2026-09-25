Living with Undiagnosed Bipolar Disorder at Oxford University

Getting into Oxford University to study English in 2021 was a dream come true for Caitlin Cooper-Thomson, coming from a state school, council estate background where she was the first generation to go to university. However, what followed during her time at university was an undiagnosed struggle with bipolar disorder.

During Freshers’ Week, while others were making friends, Cooper-Thomson was holed up alone in her room, terrified of the future and experiencing episodes of mania and nervousness where everything felt surreal. She kept her condition hidden, terrified of losing her place at Oxford after working so hard to get there.

The First Year Struggle

Cooper-Thomson managed to get through her first year, making a small group of friends and starting a relationship with someone who was also struggling with their mental health. Things stabilized somewhat over the summer when she was at home, though she remained depressed.

An estimated 56 per cent of people with bipolar do not have a diagnosis, and the average age for people to get a diagnosis has increased from 26 to 34 over the last 30 years. National charity Bipolar UK urges students to take note of symptoms including difficulty sleeping, overspending, irritability, and hypersexual behaviour.

Breakdown in the Second Year

Everything broke down in the second year when her relationship ended. Dealing with intense academic pressure, she cried every day, experienced intense mood swings, and pushed friends away. She had to resign from her role as disabilities representative of her college following an embarrassing public outburst.

After visiting the GP, she was prescribed antidepressants, which triggered an even worse manic episode marked by irritability, paranoia, and feeling disoriented. Her friends grew deeply worried, prompting her to call the GP again as she dealt with self-harm and suicidal feelings.