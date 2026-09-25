Dominik Szoboszlai threatens to stop speaking to reporters over reports

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai delivered a sharp and direct warning to the press during a Hungarian national team press conference, stating that any future inaccurate reporting or deliberate attempts to place him in an awkward position with club figures will result in an immediate and permanent end to all communication.

Nations League Press Conference Eclipsed by Media Warning

The remarks came ahead of the national team’s Nations League fixture against Ukraine, shifting attention away from standard athletic preparations and onto the occasionally volatile relationship between elite professional players and the sports media.

Addressing the press corps, Szoboszlai opened up about recent media coverage that he felt crossed a line, explaining that he had debated whether to address the gathered reporters at all before deciding to clear the air regarding how English and international media narratives affect his standing at club level.

A Zero-Tolerance Ultimatum Issued to Reporters

“There is a certain matter I am not keen on discussing, and I even considered whether I should answer your question at all. I think everyone here knows why,” Szoboszlai told journalists, before detailing specific grievances regarding how his statements are sometimes handled by reporters.

“If there is any such thing appearing in England about me, and you bring it down in a way that puts me in a slightly awkward position in front of a club legend, or afterwards I have to explain myself to him about why this was or how it was… If such a thing happens one more time as what just happened, then with that person, I, Dominik Szoboszlai, will never speak again,” the midfielder declared.

The Steven Gerrard Interview Fallout

The controversy stems from an incident earlier in September, when reports emerged concerning an interview conducted by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard with the Hungarian star. According to broader coverage of the exchange, the two discussed potential tactical positions if they were to play together in the current Liverpool squad. During the lighthearted conversation, the midfielder joked to Gerrard, “if I were the number eight, then you would be the number two.”

Following the publication of those remarks, which Szoboszlai felt were framed out of context to generate sensational headlines, the player took to Instagram to voice his frustration, writing that outlets were trying to “profit from a joke.” Although the original headline was subsequently modified by the publisher, the fallout clearly left a lasting impression on the player.

Demands for Professional Standards and Translation Accuracy

During his press conference address, Szoboszlai emphasized that his personal life is strictly separate from his professional career, reiterating his desire to keep his family away from the public eye. He also offered advice to the reporters present on professional standards, stressing the importance of accurate translation and careful wording.

"In your own work, I think it is worth paying attention to who writes what and in what form, and the translation should be straight," he noted, adding that sports journalists carry a responsibility to support athletes rather than create unnecessary friction, especially when players are facing difficult moments in their careers.

Shifting Focus Back to the Pitch

Despite the stern boundary set during the briefing, the Liverpool star acknowledged that maintaining a constructive and positive relationship between athletes and reporters remains essential for the sport.