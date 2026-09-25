Pope Leo XIV France Visit: Live Screenings in Reims and Ardennes

Diocese of Reims and Ardennes Prepares for Broadcasts of Pope Leo XIV’s Visit

Catholics across the diocese of Reims and the Ardennes are preparing for a series of localized community gatherings as local parishes facilitate live broadcasts of Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic journey to France on September 25 and 26, 2026. Rather than relying solely on home viewing, local church networks have organized communal screenings to bring the faithful together for the pontiff’s major liturgical and celebratory events.

Basilica of Saint Remi Hosts Vespers and Youth Vigil Broadcasts

The schedule of retransmissions opens on Friday, September 25, 2026. At 5:15 p.m., the basilica of Saint Remi in Reims will host a live retransmission of the Vespers service featuring Pope Leo XIV alongside priests, women and men religious, and consecrated persons live from Notre-Dame de Paris.

Later that same evening, at 7:15 p.m., the basilica will shift focus to younger generations by broadcasting the Youth Vigil with Pope Leo XIV straight from the Stade de France. These dual screenings offer local believers an immediate, shared connection to the capital’s papal itinerary.

Ardennes Communities Schedule Mass Live From the Champs-Élysées

The weekend continues on Saturday, September 26, 2026, when parishes across the Ardennes open their doors for the live broadcast of the Holy Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV. Starting at 2:45 p.m., local communities in Rethel, Vouziers, Neuvizy, and Balan will gather to watch the open-air liturgy.

This coordinated effort mirrors similar setups nationwide, as highlighted by the communications team of the French Bishops’ Conference, which established a national map of designated “Pape Zones” in churches and parish halls. For instance, the Gard has organized parallel community viewings, such as the Saint Charles Church hosting the solemn Mass from the Place de la Concorde on Saturday, September 27, and local youth groups gathering at Bagnols-sur-Cèze to follow the Stade de France vigil.

A Shared National Experience Through Modern Parish Networks

National networks including KTO and France 2 are providing direct television coverage of the apostolic voyage, but the local parish retransmissions underscore a desire for collective worship and communal engagement. By bringing neighbors together in historic basilicas and rural parish halls alike, the diocese of Reims and the Ardennes ensures that the faithful can experience the papal visit as a unified local church.

How is your local parish or community marking the visit of Pope Leo XIV? Share your plans or thoughts on these communal broadcasts in the discussion below.