In mid-September 2026, Ukraine launched one of its most massive aerial offensives of the war, directing hundreds of long-range drones toward Moscow and surrounding Russian regions. Simultaneously, Russian retaliatory missile and drone strikes hit Kyiv and multiple other Ukrainian cities, leaving at least twelve people dead across both countries amid escalating cross-border violence.

A Sky Full of Drones Over Moscow and the Russian Regions

The weekend air assault marked a sharp escalation in long-range drone warfare. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, approximately 1,500 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across national airspace during the sweeping wave. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that around 600 of those unmanned systems targeted the capital directly, making it what regional governor Andrei Vorobyov described as one of the largest strikes of recent years.

Here is why that matters for the domestic landscape: the onslaught coincided directly with ongoing elections for the State Duma, magnifying the psychological and political impact on the Russian capital. But there is a harsher human cost behind the strategic figures. In the southern Rostov region, five people lost their lives in the strikes. Another fatality occurred in the Moscow region when a drone struck the home of an 83-year-old man, and a seventh victim was reported in Belgorod following an attack on a passenger bus.

Industrial and logistical nodes absorbed a heavy blow. In Podolsk, south of Moscow, an e-commerce fulfillment hub operated by Wildberries—Russia’s largest online retailer—was struck. Ukrainian military sources claim that seven out of ten Wildberries logistical centers have now been disabled to disrupt military supply chains. Additional fires broke out at a pharmaceutical warehouse in Domodedovo and a missile fuel production plant in the Rostov region.

Retaliation on Ukrainian Cities and Critical Infrastructure

Moscow matched the scale of the raids with intensive bombardments across Ukrainian territory. Kryvyi Rih, the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sustained heavy damage when a strike hit the ArcelorMittal steel plant, killing two people, injuring fourteen others, and forcing a partial suspension of industrial production. Additional fatalities were reported in the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions.

In Kyiv, incoming missiles and drones triggered massive air raid alarms, sparking fires and injuring several residents. Flames also devastated the historic Pochaina book market, a beloved local landmark famous for its stalls of rare and antiquarian volumes. President Zelensky condemned the strikes, stating that Russia continues to target civilian infrastructure wherever its ballistic missiles can reach. Official figures released by Kyiv indicate that over the preceding week, Moscow deployed more than 1,550 attack drones, approximately 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 62 missiles, prompting renewed pleas for Western air defense reinforcement.

Spillover onto NATO Airspace and European Diplomatic Maneuvers

The widening aerial theater crossed international borders during the height of the exchanges. An F-18 fighter jet belonging to the Spanish Air Force, operating under NATO’s air policing mission, successfully intercepted and shot down a drone that breached Romanian airspace. Military headquarters within the Atlantic Alliance confirmed that the downed aircraft “seems to be russo,” though technical verifications remain active. This event brings the kinetic reality of the war directly to the eastern flank of the alliance.

Photo: europesays.com

Diplomatic channels are shifting to account for these growing security risks. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—collectively known as the E3—are actively drafting an independent framework for future peace negotiations. According to five European officials cited by The New York Times, Paris and Berlin are spearheading the effort to guarantee Europe a permanent seat at any eventual diplomatic table. London is treading more carefully to preserve its bilateral relationship with Washington, but European capitals share a clear consensus: the fate of continental security cannot be left solely to the United States administration under President Donald Trump.

Ukraine launches ‘massive’ drone attack on Moscow

Summary of Major Aerial Engagements and Incidents (Mid-September 2026) Theater / Actor Reported Volume / Target Primary Impacts & Casualties Ukrainian Forces (Offensive) ~1,500 drones across Russia; ~600 targeting Moscow Logistical disruptions at Wildberries hubs; fuel plant hit; 7 reported deaths in southern and central Russia. Russian Forces (Retaliatory) Over 1,550 drones, ~1,560 guided bombs, 62 missiles in one week ArcelorMittal plant in Kryvyi Rih damaged (2 dead); Pochaina book market in Kyiv burned; casualties in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy. NATO Air Policing 1 drone intercepted over Romania by a Spanish F-18 Suspected Russian drone brought down; Alliance verification ongoing along the eastern flank.

The Path Ahead for Regional Security

As the conflict enters another punishing autumn, the sheer volume of ordnance deployed by both sides signals that neither Kyiv nor Moscow is willing to cede momentum on the battlefield. The integration of European diplomatic frameworks alongside ongoing asymmetric drone strikes points toward a protracted struggle where domestic political milestones—such as Russia’s Duma elections—serve as catalysts for intensified military friction. For international observers, the primary concern remains the increasing frequency of cross-border border incidents threatening NATO airspace.

Photo: ilgiornale.it

How do you view Europe’s push for an independent negotiating track while large-scale drone strikes continue to rattle both capitals? Share your perspective below.