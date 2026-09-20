Yung Lean, Travis Scott and More Join GTA VI Soundtrack

Swedish rapper Yung Lean joins Atlanta rap star Future and producer Metro Boomin on the official Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack with the track “That’s It.” Developed by Rockstar Games, the highly anticipated blockbuster game is slated for a global release on November 19, 2026.

The Bottom Line The Release Date: Rockstar Games has scheduled the global launch of Grand Theft Auto VI for November 19, 2026.

Rockstar Games has scheduled the global launch of Grand Theft Auto VI for November 19, 2026. The Star-Studded Lineup: Yung Lean’s track “That’s It”—alongside collaborations featuring Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and Keith Richards—leads an initial wave of six pre-release singles.

Yung Lean’s track “That’s It”—alongside collaborations featuring Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and Keith Richards—leads an initial wave of six pre-release singles. The Cultural Scale: Industry expectations position the latest installment of the franchise as potentially the largest entertainment product in history.

Music has always served as the beating heart of Rockstar’s open-world sandbox, often eclipsing traditional radio formats in cultural curation. With the impending arrival of the studio’s latest digital universe, the cultural gravity of the franchise is pulling in an eclectic mix of international heavyweights. When Rockstar reaches out, modern music royalty answers.

Among the first six tracks dropped ahead of the full album release is Yung Lean’s “That’s It,” which pairs the Swedish rapper with Future and Metro Boomin, bolstered by production work from Rami Dawod and Emmanuel Hailemariam. The early single gives fans an initial taste of the expansive sonic landscape engineered for the game.

But the curation stretches far beyond contemporary trap. The initial batch of 34 expected soundtrack additions pulls from drastically different sonic corners. Country music features prominently through Morgan Wallen’s “Last Thing You Need,” while rock history is anchored by The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who contributes a cover of Jimmy Reed’s blues standard “Bright lights, big city.”

High-Profile Collaborations and Global Ambitions

The crossover appeal of the soundtrack relies heavily on unexpected production partnerships. Travis Scott’s contribution, “Rhyno,” features production from Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk. Additional early cuts include contributions from international acts such as CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., Etienne de Crécy, and Rauw Alejandro.

For decades, the franchise has functioned as a massive cultural leveller. Historically, the meticulously curated in-game radio stations have introduced various genres to generations of players, effectively bridging generational divides. These virtual stations grant unexpected critical cachet to legacy artists, placing underground rap icons right alongside classic rock mainstays.

Artist Track Genre / Association Yung Lean, Future, Metro Boomin “That’s It” Cloud Rap / Trap Travis Scott “Rhyno” (Prod. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo) Hip-Hop / Electronic Morgan Wallen “Last Thing You Need” Country Keith Richards “Bright lights, big city” Classic Rock / Blues

The Economic Scale of Rockstar’s Universe

As the November 19, 2026 release date approaches, financial and cultural analysts anticipate that Grand Theft Auto VI will be a massive entertainment product. Industry watchers predict the title will overshadow Hollywood, cementing interactive gaming as a dominant commercial medium.

Photo: popzine.se

By securing top-tier talent across genres—from innovators like Yung Lean to global stadium draws—Rockstar ensures that the game’s audio experience commands just as much cultural conversation as its technical advancements and open-world storytelling. As the remaining tracks on the 34-song tracklist roll out, the gaming and music industries will be watching closely to see how this digital landscape shapes the future of modern music promotion.

What are your thoughts on the early soundtrack drops? Does an eclectic mix of cloud rap, blues, and country elevate your hype for the game, or do you prefer to keep your gaming and music libraries strictly separated? Let us know in the comments below.