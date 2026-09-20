Samuel L. Jackson Names The Long Kiss Goodnight as His Favorite Film

Samuel L. Jackson revealed his favorite film is the 1996 action thriller The Long Kiss Goodnight, a box office disappointment that became a cult classic. Meanwhile, the actor stars as the U.S. President defending the nation in the upcoming action film The Beast, scheduled for release on October 9, 2026.

Why Samuel L. Jackson Calls a 1996 Box Office Flop His Favorite Film

With a sprawling filmography encompassing more than a hundred titles—including dominant roles in Marvel blockbusters and Quentin Tarantino classics—actor Samuel L. Jackson surprised fans by singling out The Long Kiss Goodnight as his personal favorite to rewatch. Released in 1996, the action thriller suffered a tepid commercial run that left it largely overlooked by mainstream audiences upon its initial theatrical release, according to international reporting.

Beyond picking the feature itself, the actor pointed to Mitch Henessey, the private investigator he portrayed in the film, as his most cherished character across his entire career. That affection stands out when weighed against his cinematic portfolio, which features high-profile turns as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Mace Windu in the Star Wars franchise. The connection to Henessey runs deeper than professional pride, rooted in a role that blended sharp comedy, intense action sequences, and emotional gravity.

A Record-Setting Script and Financial Struggle at the Box Office

Directed by Renny Harlin, The Long Kiss Goodnight featured a screenplay by Shane Black for which New Line Cinema paid USD 4 million—marking a record sum for a script at the time, trailing only a subsequent sci-fi spec script that commanded USD 5 million. The production itself carried a substantial budget of USD 65 million.

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Despite pulling in approximately USD 95 million worldwide, that box office return fell short of covering the hefty marketing and distribution overhead, landing the project squarely in commercial failure territory. The plot centers on an amnesiac schoolteacher who hires Henessey to help uncover her past, ultimately discovering she is actually Charly, a lethal undercover CIA operative.

From Cult Status on Streaming to Unfulfilled Sequel Hopes

Decades after its underwhelming theatrical window, home video distribution and streaming availability introduced the thriller to subsequent generations of viewers who elevated it to cult status within the action genre. That enduring popularity sparked serious internal conversations about mounting a sequel, with Harlin expressing willingness to return to the director’s chair.

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While those initial plans failed to crystallize into a greenlit production, the potential for a follow-up remains alive. Co-star Geena Davis publicly expressed her desire to reprise her role as Charly, keeping the door open for a future continuation.

The Beast Brings Jackson Back to High-Stakes Presidential Action

Shifting from past thrillers to present releases, Jackson is preparing to headline The Beast, a new action feature echoing the tense visuals of Olympus Has Fallen . In the film, Jackson stars as the President of the United States forced to navigate a mercenary coup using only the official presidential state car—colloquially known as Cadillac One or First Car.

Photo: Infobae

The newly unveiled trailer showcases the vehicle’s heavily armored capabilities alongside lighter character dynamics, including a moment where Joel Kinnaman’s Secret Service character attempts to mimic Jackson’s signature profanity delivery. The cast also features Guy Burnet, with direction handled by Renny Harlin, cementing a creative reunion between the director and star.

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Distribution Plans and Theatrical Release Schedule

Aura Entertainment secured the distribution rights for The Beast in 2026, positioning the project as a major theatrical play for the fall season.

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Marc Goldberg, CEO of Aura Entertainment, stated that The Beast is precisely the kind of film that brings audiences back to theaters, adding that Renny Harlin knows how to deliver top-tier action and that, with Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman leading the charge, the movie will be an absolute must-see event and expressing maximum excitement to bring it to viewers that fall.

The feature is locked for a theatrical debut on October 9, 2026, bringing Jackson back to the large-scale action arena that has defined much of his enduring cultural footprint.