izna Kicks Off First Concert Tour ‘WHO DAT GIRL?’ in Seoul

On September 20, 2026, girl group izna kicked off their first concert tour, titled ‘2026-2027 izna Concert Tour: WHO DAT GIRL? in Seoul’, at the Olympic Hall in Seoul’s Olympic Park, showcasing their core identity of unyielding individuality and fierce stage presence.

The Bottom Line The Event: izna launched their debut headlining tour, ‘WHO DAT GIRL?’, at Seoul Olympic Hall on September 20, 2026.

izna launched their debut headlining tour, ‘WHO DAT GIRL?’, at Seoul Olympic Hall on September 20, 2026. The Setlist: The group blended high-octane tracks like ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Fake It’ with surprising unit covers of Girls’ Generation and aespa.

The group blended high-octane tracks like ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Fake It’ with surprising unit covers of Girls’ Generation and aespa. The Stakes: Members expressed deep emotional relief and gratitude following a successful two-night run that solidifies their brand expansion, including recent Japanese promotions.

The Anatomy of a Breakout Tour

Derived from the infectious refrain in their debut track, “Who dat girl is?”, the title ‘WHO DAT GIRL?’ serves as both the thematic anchor of the concert and a clear statement of intent. According to coverage from OSEN, the six-member lineup—consisting of Mai, Bang Ji-min, Koko, Yu Sarang, Choi Jeong-eun, and Jeong Se-bi—refused to bend to conventional pop formulas, opting instead to project undeniable confidence in front of a packed Seoul crowd.

Photo: v.daum.net

Opening the night with their signature title track, the group immediately transitioned into powerhouse performances of ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Fake It’. But the setlist wasn’t just a relentless barrage of heavy bass and sharp choreography. Mid-concert shifts brought unexpected sonic textures, including the breezy charm of ‘In The Rain’ and ‘INFINITY’.

Fans were treated to a clever subversion of expectations through unit stages. Mai, Yu Sarang, and Jeong Se-bi delivered a bright, bubbly rendition of Girls’ Generation’s “Kissing You”, while Bang Ji-min, Koko, and Choi Jeong-eun leaned into the hypnotic, moody atmosphere of aespa’s “Illusion”.

Production Value Meets Fandom Chemistry

Concert Tour Production & Setlist Highlights Tour Phase Key Tracks / Performances Arrangement & Style Highlights Opening Act ‘IZNA’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Fake It’ High-energy choreography, sharp formations, intense charisma Mid-Show Units ‘Kissing You’, ‘Illusion’, ‘In The Rain’ Vocal-focused units, Girls’ Generation and aespa covers Final Stretch ‘Supercrush’, ‘Racecar’, ‘SIGN’, ‘METRONOME’ Band arrangements, bossa nova, house remixes, and dynamic dance breaks

The latter half of the show proved that izna’s performance capabilities extend far beyond standard idol choreography. Integrating live band arrangements, bossa nova re-imaginings, and house music remixes, the group turned tracks like ‘Supercrush’, ‘Racecar’, ‘SIGN’, and ‘METRONOME’ into living, breathing spectacles.

Photo: chosun.com

For a group nurtured through intense survival-show origins, cementing that bond in a massive arena setting is crucial. The synergy between izna and their fandom, Naya, pulsed through every corner of the venue, culminating in a final emotional performance of ‘IWALY’.

Behind the Scenes and Looking Forward

But the road to a successful arena kickoff is paved with profound anxiety, a reality the members readily admitted to reporters backstage. The operational weight of balancing simultaneous domestic milestones and Japanese market entries has tested the rookie group’s stamina.

View this post on Instagram about izna kicks first concert, 이즈나 WHO DAT GIRL From Instagram — related to izna kicks first concert, 이즈나 WHO DAT GIRL

“I had a lot of worries and thought deeply about whether people would get to know izna better,” Yu Sarang shared with OSEN regarding the grueling preparation process. “We stayed up day and night talking and preparing, so finishing successfully yesterday and today brings an incredible sense of relief and happiness.”

Koko echoed those sentiments, noting the logistical hurdles of managing a packed schedule: “With our Japanese debut happening alongside this, there was so much to prepare. I won’t ever forget that our growth comes entirely from our members and our fans.”

As the curtain falls on their opening weekend in Seoul, izna shifts focus toward the remainder of their 2026-2027 tour routing.

What are your thoughts on izna’s rapid evolution from survival show finalists to arena headliners? Drop your take in the comments below.