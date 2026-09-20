Man City vs Sunderland: Premier League Preview, Team News & Stats

Manchester City head into Sunday afternoon’s fixture at the Etihad Stadium aiming to secure a fifth victory in the Premier League. Enzo Maresca’s side currently sits joint-top of the table alongside defending champions Arsenal, boasting six successive wins across all competitions. Meanwhile, Sunderland travels to Manchester following a return to European competition, looking to cause a major upset on away soil.

The clash marks a pivotal encounter in Round 5 of the top-flight campaign. While the Citizens have scored 15 goals during their run under Maresca—keeping clean sheets in each of their last four matches across all competitions—Sunderland enters the fixture riding the momentum of a hard-fought European win and eager to test their mettle against the division’s early pacesetters.

Maresca has warned his squad that Sunderland will present their stiffest challenge of the campaign so far. Despite the Black Cats holding just four points from their opening four matches, the Italian manager highlighted their tactical organization and defensive resilience. Maresca noted that Sunderland’s recent narrow defeat to Arsenal did not reflect their true performance level, stressing that his team must reach 100% capacity to secure the three points.

Team News and Lineup Adjustments

Both managers face notable roster dilemmas ahead of Sunday’s 14:00 kickoff. Manchester City will be without Phil Foden, who serves the second of a three-game suspension following his red card in the Manchester derby. However, manager Enzo Maresca indicated that Jeremy Doku is “probably” fit enough to feature in the matchday squad. City’s depth was on full display in midweek during a 5-0 EFL Cup victory over Norwich City, where 17-year-old academy graduate Floyd Samba scored twice on his full debut.

Sunderland travels without left-back Reinildo due to suspension, opening the door for France Under-21 international Dayann Methalie to potentially make his first Premier League start. Head coach Regis Le Bris will also have to navigate the absences of Romaine Mundle, who is sidelined with a knee issue, and Habib Diarra, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Despite physical fatigue following their midweek exertions, the visitors are expected to lean on the resilience that secured a 1-0 Europa League victory over AZ Alkmaar.

Head-to-Head Stats and Historical Context

Historical precedent heavily favors the hosts heading into the weekend. Manchester City is unbeaten in all 14 of their Premier League home meetings against Sunderland, winning 12 and drawing two, with the Black Cats’ last away victory in this fixture dating back to January 1998 at Maine Road. Furthermore, Sunderland has failed to win any of their last 17 Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the top two.

Photo: 101greatgoals.com

Individual milestones are also on the line. Star striker Erling Haaland has faced 25 Premier League teams and has scored against 24 of them, leaving Sunderland as the odd one out. A victory for Maresca would place him in elite company as only the sixth manager in Premier League history to win his first five matches in charge of a club.

What Comes Next

Following Sunday’s encounter at the Etihad Stadium, both clubs will turn their attention toward upcoming domestic and European commitments as the autumn fixture schedule intensifies. Supporters and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Sunderland can break their long-standing winless streak at the Etihad or if Manchester City will maintain their flawless domestic trajectory.

Photo: sportsmole.co.uk

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