Prince Harry desire for kids’ royal roots exposes contradiction

and are eager to teach their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, about their British roots. On Aug.

Although relations with some members of the royal family have soured since then, Harry told the BBC in 2025 that he wanted to reconcile with his family.

Confirmed details from the source coverage

Prince Harry's UK return has renewed debate over how he wants Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to understand their royal heritage.

That is narrower than saying he wants to recreate his own royal upbringing. Prince Harry's Return Revives Questions About Royal LifeHarry and Meghan stepped back as working members of the Royal Family in 2020 and later moved to California.

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The family's 2026 return therefore reflects changed circumstances, but it does not amount to a return to official royal duties. Kinsey Schofield, host of Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, told Fox News that she saw a 'contradiction' in Harry's position.

The reporting from People attributes a more limited aim to Harry, namely helping Archie and Lilibet understand his background and their family roots. Hilary Fordwich also told Fox News that Harry's wish for his children to know their British heritage was understandable.

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Context that stayed inside the record

Speaking at the Invictus Spirit Awards in London on 17 September, he told Reuters: 'It's good to be back on British soil.'Prince Harry's Children Retain Formal Royal TiesArchie and Lilibet's connection to the monarchy is more than cultural.

Photo: International Business Times UK

The Royal Family's official line of succession lists Harry fifth, Archie sixth and Lilibet seventh. Prince William is first in line, followed by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

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Those positions give Archie and Lilibet a formal place within the succession, separate from their parents' non-working status. Family relationships remain a more private matter.

Harry and Meghan remain outside the working Royal Family, while Archie and Lilibet are now living and studying in Britain. That arrangement gives the children closer access to Harry's British background without reversing the couple's 2020 decision to leave official royal duties.