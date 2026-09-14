Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex move children to new school over security concerns

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s children, 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet, are set to change schools after just two days due to concerns about their security while travelling to the site. The family relocated to Britain last month after living in California for six years, and the children started school in September according to ABC.

Children Change Schools After Two Days

The location of their new home and the details of the children’s school have been kept private. However, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed reports on a Monday that the children were changing schools. The distance between their home and the original school, combined with heavy traffic in the area, caused concern for their private security team.

The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements, the spokesperson said in a statement. “The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.”

Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived back in UK, say reports

Security Review Underway by Government Committee

The family’s return to the United Kingdom has brought a different set of circumstances regarding their protection. RAVEC, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, met to discuss their case and is reconsidering Prince Harry and Meghan’s level of police protection now that they are full-time residents rather than visitors. The committee includes representatives of the Home Office, the police, and the Royal Household.

Photo: abc.net.au

Meghan and Harry Brutally Mocks on UK TV and SNL

Photo: BBC

While living in the U.K., Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals and private citizens, a status confirmed in a letter authorized by King Charles III and sent to senior British officials. Unlike working royals such as the King and Prince William, the Sussexes do not receive automatic taxpayer-funded armed police protection. Prince Harry previously launched an unsuccessful legal challenge and appeal regarding the government’s decision to reduce his publicly funded security when visiting or living away from the country.

Government agencies are currently reviewing the couple’s security, marking the first time Meghan’s situation has been looked at again since the pair moved away from Britain in 2020. No final decision on the outcome of the security review has been reached by the Risk Management Board.

Prince Harry and Meghan Plan UK Move

Surprise Return to the United Kingdom

The family’s move back to the U.K. in late August came as a surprise, with King Charles unaware of their plans until just days before it became public. The return follows six years in California after the couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020 amid tensions with the rest of the royal family.

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Although living in the U.K. places Meghan and Harry in closer proximity to the royal family, it does not resolve the deep rift between the brothers. The couple is not living in a royal residence. Amid the transition, the duchess shared a video on Instagram showing a family outing in the countryside, including Lilibet riding a bicycle with Archie running alongside her.