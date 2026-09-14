Latest transfer news: Bayern monitor Florian Wirtz at Liverpool

Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Florian Wirtz’s difficult start at Liverpool, keeping tabs on the midfielder as new head coach Andoni Iraola prepares to work with him through the season despite lingering concerns over his £116million price tag.

The current landscape at Anfield presents a complicated picture for a player who arrived with enormous expectations. Liverpool spent £116million to prise the Germany international away from Bayer Leverkusen, beating Manchester City to secure one of the most sought-after signatures in global football during the summer of 2025.

That significant financial investment came alongside the acquisition of Swedish striker Alexander Isak in a British-record transfer. Yet, the wider project stalled almost immediately. Liverpool limped to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League, a disappointing campaign that ultimately cost Arne Slot his position as head coach.

How Wirtz Struggled to Justify His Price Tag at Anfield

For a player who arrived with the reputation of being among the finest talents in Europe, the transition to English football proved remarkably difficult. During his debut Premier League campaign, Wirtz managed just five goals and three assists across 33 appearances.

That slow start has spilled over into the current campaign. Wirtz has contributed just one assist—secured in a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest—while remaining goalless through his opening five matches, including a frustrating outing against Fulham.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown noted the severe mismatch between the player’s output and the financial commitment required to bring him to Merseyside. Brown told Football Insider that the club cannot be pleased with an investment that has yielded so little tangible impact over the last 12 months.

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“I have to say, I’m surprised more hasn’t been made of the fact Liverpool paid £116million for a player who has had very little if any impact on their performances in the last 12 months.” Mick Brown, former Manchester United chief scout, via Sports Yahoo

Brown added that Wirtz has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and find a tactical home within the squad. While acknowledging that the player bears no personal responsibility for the massive fee attached to his name, the former scout suggested that if Liverpool are willing to cut their losses, potential suitors will be waiting.

Bayern Munich Maintain Long-Standing Interest Amid Growing Uncertainty

While Liverpool’s immediate priority centers on backing new head coach Andoni Iraola, external suitors are watching developments closely. Bayern Munich were serious admirers of Wirtz before his move to England, though they were ultimately priced out when the Reds agreed to the £116million deal in 2025.

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Despite that initial roadblock, the German giants have kept close tabs on the midfielder. Their underlying admiration has not diminished. According to industry sources, Bayern remain firmly in the picture and are fully aware that the player’s situation could turn far more accessible if he fails to meet expectations under Iraola during the current season.

Bayern are not alone in tracking the situation. Chelsea also evaluated a potential move, buoyed by the appointment of Xabi Alonso—a manager who famously extracted peak performances from Wirtz during their shared time at Bayer Leverkusen. Chelsea are expected to keep a close eye on whether the midfielder becomes available as future transfer windows approach.

What Lies Ahead for Iraola and Wirtz at Anfield

Despite mounting questions from pundits and persistent monitoring from the Bundesliga, an immediate exit is not guaranteed. There is currently no suggestion that Liverpool are actively looking to sell Wirtz. The club hierarchy intends to give Iraola the full season to work with the German international and unlock the immense talent that prompted such a substantial outlay.

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Internal concerns undeniably exist regarding whether Wirtz can scale to the extraordinary heights demanded of a nine-figure acquisition. However, the official stance is one of patience.

The coming months will dictate the trajectory of the relationship. If Wirtz establishes himself as a cornerstone of the new-look Liverpool side under Iraola, outside interest will remain nothing more than background noise. Should doubts persist, his position will be revisited at the end of the season—paving the way for Bayern Munich or other continental heavyweights to test Liverpool’s resolve when the transfer windows reopen.