Cédrine Kerbaol Signs Two-Year Deal With SD Worx-Protime

French climber Cédrine Kerbaol has signed a two-year contract with SD Worx-Protime starting in the 2027 season, joining the Dutch squad from EF Education-Oatly to bolster their hilly and mountainous racing capabilities. According to team management, the 25-year-old represents a vital tactical reinforcement for hilly and mountainous races.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Strengthening the Climbing Core for 2027

SD Worx-Protime has secured one of the peloton’s brightest multi-dimensional talents. Just hours after confirming rider departures, the Dutch powerhouse announced the arrival of Cédrine Kerbaol on a two-year deal ahead of the 2027 campaign. Sporting Director Danny Stam did not mince words regarding the team’s intentions in the official press release, describing the 25-year-old French rider as the “reinforcement it was looking for” to boost their chances of winning hilly and mountainous races.

Kerbaol spent the previous two seasons with EF Education-Oatly, steadily cementing her reputation as an elite stage racer. Her palmarès includes a sixth-place overall finish at the Tour de France Femmes and a stellar second place at the Tour de Suisse. Beyond pure climbing, Kerbaol brings an aggressive tactical profile that features a potent time-trial engine and a sharp finishing kick.

Tactical Versatility and the SD Worx Ethos

What makes Kerbaol such a seamless fit for SD Worx-Protime is her willingness to disrupt a race. Her true value lies in her tactical unpredictability. Rather than sitting passively in the wheels, Kerbaol excels at launching late, calculated offensives.

That opportunistic mindset was on full display when she secured a solo victory in A Coruña during the Vuelta España Femenina, holding off a charging bunch that included her future teammate, Lotte Kopecky. “Cédrine is truly a rider after our own hearts, someone who dares to race and break up races,” Stam stated, emphasizing her ability to adapt to high-stakes tactical shifts.

Kerbaol herself views the move as a natural progression. “Every team I’ve been part of throughout my career has increasingly matched my ever-growing ambitions,” Kerbaol noted. “At Team SD Worx-Protime, I’ve found a squad of incredibly strong riders.”

The Van Der Breggen Factor and Mentorship

A critical catalyst in Kerbaol’s decision was the presence of Anna van der Breggen. Before putting pen to paper, Kerbaol consulted with Van der Breggen regarding general classification tactics.

“Before I made my decision, I spoke to Anna van der Breggen,” Kerbaol revealed. “She’s already had a brilliant career and knows exactly how to compete strongly in the general classification. Her experience as a GC rider convinced me that this is the right environment for me to develop further as a stage racer.”

Mentorship is a primary pillar of this signing, noting that Kerbaol will absorb tactical wisdom from veterans and share her own racing insights to cultivate the squad’s broader climbing depth. At just 25 years old, Kerbaol acknowledges that her physical ceiling remains ahead of her.

Squad Dynamics and Career Trajectory

Kerbaol first captured global attention while riding for Ceratizit WNT, where her fearless descending skills carried her to a stage 6 victory at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, marking the first modern stage win by a Frenchwoman.

Photo: cycling-info.com

As the squad prepares for upcoming seasonal blockages and Grand Tour routes, the acquisition of Kerbaol gives the team vital tactical flexibility, allowing them to alternate between offensive climbing strategies and defensive GC control.

Cédrine Kerbaol: Key Career Performance Metrics Race / Event Result / Milestone Team Context 2024 Tour de France Femmes Stage 6 Winner (Solo Descent) Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Tour de Suisse 2nd Place Overall EF Education-Oatly Tour de France Femmes 6th Place Overall GC EF Education-Oatly Vuelta España Femenina Solo Stage Winner (A Coruña) EF Education-Oatly

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