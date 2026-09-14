Charlie Kirk Memorial Statue Vandalized at Turning Point USA Headquarters in Phoenix

Phoenix police are actively investigating the overnight vandalism of an eight-foot bronze statue memorializing conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix. Discovered defaced with red spray paint early Sunday morning, the monument was targeted just days after its public unveiling marked the one-year anniversary of Kirk’s killing. Investigators report that suspects also attempted to set a nearby memorial poster on fire before fleeing the scene.

A Bronze Monument Defaced Overnight Near Baseline Road The eight-foot-tall memorial stands near 48th Street and Baseline Road, having been installed on Thursday to commemorate the life and legacy of the conservative activist who was shot and killed a year prior during an event in Utah. According to local law enforcement, security personnel at the Turning Point USA facility notified officers around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police determined the actual defacement took place just before 1 a.m. that same morning. Photo: fox13news.com Red spray paint covered the bronze likeness, specifically targeting the face and the area of the neck where Kirk was shot. A sad face was marked on the torso, while the left hand and hats featured in the display were also coated. Alongside the main statue, a memorial poster facing the street was defaced with an X across Kirk’s face, an apparent crossing-out of the word “Jesus,” and an aborted arson attempt involving the poster board.

Leadership and Family Respond to the Defacement Erika Kirk, widow of the late activist, issued a resolute response to the incident, emphasizing that attempts to deface her husband’s memory would only amplify his message. As noted in coverage from AZFamily, she stated, “They thought a bullet would silence my husband’s voice but it only made it louder. They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it will only spread it further. Every attempt to tear down what Charlie built makes us root deeper and work even harder.” She also recalled a favorite sentiment of her late husband, noting that his instinct was always to build rather than destroy. Photo: azfamily.com Turning Point USA Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer took to social media to voice his outrage over the targeted nature of the vandalism. According to reports from Arizona’s Family, Bowyer detailed that the perpetrators crossed over Kirk’s face, scratched out references to Jesus and the cross, and sprayed red paint on the statue’s neck. “This morning we woke up to radical criminals vandalizing our Headquarters,” Bowyer wrote online, adding that Arizona is not “Gotham.”