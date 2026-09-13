Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola bemoans lack of creativity against Fulham

Iraola pointed to a congested schedule and a 60-hour turnaround following their midweek Champions League victory over Atlético Madrid as the primary reasons for a flat, uncreative home performance.

The stalemate leaves Liverpool unbeaten in the Premier League under their new head coach, yet they have still to claim a victory at home this term.

Andoni Iraola Bemoans Fatigue and Offense After Anfield Stalemate

Speaking after the match, Iraola did not shy away from assessing his team’s offensive shortcomings against a Fulham side that arrived at Anfield having lost their opening three league fixtures. The visitors were directed from the touchline by Álvaro Arbeloa, whose tactical organization successfully frustrated his former international rival back in the days when both were vying for a right-back role with Spain.

While Liverpool had only 60 hours to recover following their demanding midweek Champions League win over Atlético Madrid, Iraola refused to lean entirely on physical exhaustion as a blanket excuse for the dropped points. He acknowledged a visible lack of freshness, definitely while noting that his squad must adapt to the physical demands of a compressed calendar.

Alexander Isak Inspires Liverpool to First Win Under Andoni Iraola Against Ipswich

Fulham Threaten on the Counter as Liverpool Struggle for Spark

Despite fielding a front four that cost almost £400m, Liverpool produced a disjointed display marked by sloppy early passing from Florian Wirtz and Kostas Tsimikas. Fulham repeatedly bypassed the central midfield pairing of Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, creating the game’s most dangerous moments on the break.

The visitors nearly capitalized when Alisson played a loose pass to Gravenberch under pressure from Sander Berge. Berge’s challenge freed Gonzalo García, whose shot was cleared off the goalline by Jérémy Jacquet to keep the score level. Fulham academy graduate Josh King also tested Alisson with an effort directed toward the top corner, which the Liverpool goalkeeper pushed away.

Newcastle Boss Matthias Jaissle Slams Premier League Yellow Card

Liverpool’s first-half enterprise was largely limited to an early chance created by Bradley Barcloa for Alexander Isak, which the striker swept wide, and a glancing header from Victor Muñoz that Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno turned away superbly.

Bradley Barcloa Handed Full Premier League Debut

The match brought a notable milestone for Bradley Barcloa, who made his full Premier League debut after completing a move from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth up to £123m. Deployed on the left side of a 4-2-3-1 formation, the France forward showed flashes of promise despite lacking a full pre-season.

Photo: goal.com

“I think with Bradley now we are building also his physical condition, because he hasn’t had any in pre-season and I think there is a good part where today he played, I think, a little bit more than three days ago against Atletico Madrid. Probably, we know he has more, but now it’s about giving him the minutes, keep building his confidence also and he’s a player that is worthy of our support.” Photo: The Guardian Pierre Sage Frustrated After Crystal Palace’s Late Defeat to Ipswich

Iraola addressed his tactical rotation among his attacking options, noting that the club’s wingers will frequently alternate flanks depending on the specific defensive demands of each fixture.

Arbeloa expressed satisfaction with his side’s discipline and defensive resolve after securing Fulham’s first point of the campaign. When you are not winning games it’s not so easy for your players to believe in your ideas, Arbeloa said, praising the character and personality his squad displayed in a difficult stadium.