Prabowo Consults Academic Experts to Prevent Peatland Forest Fires

Prabowo Subianto Gathers 22 Academics at Merdeka Palace to Tackle Forest Fires

On September 24, 2026, President Prabowo Subianto convened a discussion at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, bringing together 22 researchers, professors, and academics from domestic and international institutions. The gathering addressed the crisis of forest and land fires, known locally as karhutla, with a specific focus on vulnerable peatland ecosystems. Amid ongoing policy reviews, the president pushed back against public detractors while emphasizing his reliance on scholarly expertise to shape executive governance.

The meeting comes as Indonesia continues to grapple with seasonal blazes that threaten ecological balance and public health. By inviting experts from institutions ranging from Nottingham University to Universitas Gadjah Mada, the administration sought to establish an empirical foundation for future regulatory reforms and environmental enforcement strategies.

Addressing the Experts Directly and Defending Scholarly Respect

Opening the dialogue, President Prabowo addressed recent public discourse surrounding his administration’s attitude toward academic research. He explicitly rejected narratives suggesting a disconnect between his leadership and the scientific community, tracing his reliance on specialists back to his military career.

Saya paling hormat sama pakar,” Prabowo stated during his opening remarks at the Merdeka Palace, as reported by Kompas.tv. He added that his success as a military officer stemmed directly from seeking out subject-matter experts for guidance.

Echoing this sentiment in coverage captured by Suara.com, the president made a direct appeal to the assembled professors and researchers. “Saudara-saudara, sebagai ahli, tolong saya diberitahu, apa langkah terbaik untuk kita cegah kebakaran di kawasan hutan, pertama,” he asked the forum.

Three Core Questions on Peatland Management and Regulatory Loopholes

Shifting the conversation toward actionable solutions, Prabowo laid out three foundational questions for the research community. The President’s inquiry focused on closing legal loopholes, updating regional ordinances, and exploring the agricultural viability of peat soils.

The first point of contention targeted conflicting local regulations that undermine national enforcement. “Yang pertama, kita harus koreksi regulasi. Itu nanti kita harus tegas. Masih ada delapan perda di kabupaten. Bayangkan, yang mau pakai loophole bahwa boleh bakar 2 hektare. Which is menurut saya complete nonsense. Bahwa satu orang boleh bakar 2 hektare,” Prabowo declared, referencing local government regulations that permitted small-scale clearing through burning.

Beyond smallholder rules, the discussion addressed industrial compliance. Prabowo noted that while mandatory regulations already dictate infrastructure requirements—such as water reservoirs, fire observation towers, and company-managed firefighting brigades—enforcement remains uneven across commercial concessions. He pressed the academics for the most effective strategies to plug these institutional gaps.

Finally, the president raised a question regarding Indonesia’s vast peatland expanses. He asked whether these ecological zones could be harnessed for productive agricultural use through specialized crop cultivation.

Consensus on a National Peatland and Mangrove Management Body

The dialogue moved from theoretical inquiry to structural reform. Following deliberations with the visiting experts, Prabowo threw his weight behind a centralized institutional framework to oversee vulnerable ecosystems.

Photo: suara.com

“Oke, kita sepakat dulu, kita butuh, badan ini kita harus harus ada ya. Badan Pengelolaan Gambut dan Mangrove (Nasional), BPGMN, dia tidak dibawa kementerian, dia langsung di bawah presiden. Saya setuju. Good,” Prabowo affirmed after hearing recommendations from the floor, as documented by Kompas.tv.

The discussion also drilled down to grassroots governance. When a participating expert suggested implementing dedicated village-level regulations centered on fire prevention, the president readily endorsed the grassroots approach. “Saya kira benar ya, kita sekarang ambil kesimpulan bahwa kuncinya adalah di desa,” he concluded.

A Roster of Participating Scholars

The deliberative session featured a cross-section of scientific minds and institutional researchers. The delegation participating in the Merdeka Palace discussions included:

Photo: kompas.tv

Bagus Muljadi (Nottingham University)

Azwar Maas (Universitas Gadjah Mada)

Zakaria Amsari (Universitas Tanjungpura)

Haris Gunawan (Universitas Riau)

Darmae Nasir (Universitas Palangka Raya)

Henrik Segah (Universitas Palangka Raya)

Yulianto S. Nugroho (Universitas Indonesia)

Asmari Saad (Universitas Jambi)

Puji Lestari (Institut Teknologi Bandung)

Indratmo Soekarno (Institut Teknologi Bandung)

Made Hesti Lestari (Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional)

Ahmad Kurnain (Universitas Lambung Mangkurat)

Bambang Kun Cahyono (Universitas Gadjah Mada)

Sigit Sutikno (Universitas Riau)

Ati Dwi Nurhayati (Institut Pertanian Bogor)

Muhammad Agung Santoso (Universitas Indonesia)

Elham Sumarga (Institut Teknologi Bandung)

With the newly backed Badan Pengelolaan Gambut dan Mangrove set to operate directly under the presidential office, the administration’s pivot toward institutionalized, science-driven policymaking marks a shift in how Jakarta plans to confront its annual environmental trials. As these scholarly recommendations translate into enforceable decrees at both the village and ministerial levels, the ultimate test will lie in rigorous implementation on the ground. How do you view the balance between agricultural expansion on peatlands and environmental protection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.