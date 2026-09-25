Pablo Milad announces 12-year stadium bans after Everton vs. Universidad de Chile

Pablo Milad announced that the ANFP and the Chilean Football Federation will decide the fate of the suspended Copa Chile round-of-16 first leg between Everton and Universidad de Chile following severe pyrotechnic incidents at Estadio Sausalito. The match was halted in the 82nd minute with Universidad de Chile leading 1-0.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Sausalito Collapse and Federation Decision

The first leg of the Copa Chile round of 16 between Everton and Universidad de Chile descended into chaos at Estadio Sausalito when flares and pyrotechnics were hurled onto the playing surface and into the stands. With the visitors holding a 1-0 advantage as the clock ticked past the 82nd minute, match officials had no alternative but to suspend the fixture due to clear safety violations.

Speaking from the United States while accompanying the Chile national team tour, ANFP and federation president Pablo Milad confirmed that the ultimate ruling rests with the federation’s board of directors. According to ADN Radio, Milad outlined the exact administrative pathways facing the governing body: “The decision is going to be made at the federation board level and we are going to announce what the steps to follow are regarding whether these pending minutes are played or if the definitive match, which is the return leg with Universidad de Chile at the Estadio Nacional, is played already.”

Disciplinary Framework and Stadium Bans

While the federation board retains the mandate to govern the sporting outcome of the fixture, Milad was careful to delineate responsibilities regarding sanctions. He emphasized that judicial penalties fall under the jurisdiction of the independent Tribunal de Disciplina rather than the executive office.

Photo: adnradio.cl

However, executive action is already underway to identify and isolate the individuals responsible for introducing and launching the dangerous projectiles. Milad stated that authorities are utilizing all available evidence to target those involved, warning of severe administrative repercussions. “We are going to identify these people, those who launched these devices that could have done a lot of damage, and we are going to remove them completely from the stadium. They are penalties of 12 years without entering a stadium and we are going to apply maximum energy toward them,” Milad declared, as reported by ADN Radio.

Copa Chile Fixture Incident Overview Fixture Minute Suspended Scoreline at Suspension Primary Incident Everton vs. Universidad de Chile 82nd Minute 0-1 (Universidad de Chile leading) Pyrotechnics / Flares on Pitch

Institutional Appeals and Security Policy

Milad urged ordinary matchgoers and family groups attending the fixtures to actively assist security efforts by reporting lawbreaking spectators.

The federation leadership is pressing the national government to update existing legislative frameworks. Pointing to prior collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Interior on a short bill targeting sports violence, Milad argued that current legal penalties for offenses committed inside sports enclosures remain inadequate compared to identical acts committed on public streets.

The board’s impending resolution on the remaining minutes of the Everton and Universidad de Chile tie is expected to be finalized, establishing both the sporting resolution of the round-of-16 clash and setting a strict operational precedent for the remainder of the domestic tournament.

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