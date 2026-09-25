Cath Bowie Recognized by Guinness World Records as Oldest Fortnite Streamer

Cath Bowie, a 78-year-old gamer from Scotland known online as grumpygran1948, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest woman to stream Fortnite on Twitch.

From Family Curiosity to Twitch Milestone

The journey started back in 2017 when Bowie watched one of her grandsons play Epic Games’ Battle Royale mode. What began as casual observation quickly turned into a personal challenge. In 2018, her grandson expressed doubt that an older woman could build an audience on Twitch. She decided to prove him wrong.

“As a young lad, he simply couldn’t believe his grandmother would do something like that and suggested that no one would join or watch me,” Bowie said.

That initial skepticism fueled a nearly decade-long streaming career. Her username, grumpygran1948, was chosen playfully by her granddaughter, though Bowie frequently reminds her viewers that the handle doesn’t reflect her actual disposition. Over the years, her channel has amassed a dedicated community of more than 24,000 followers.

Daily Routines and Community Engagement

Operating under her unique moniker, Bowie spends hours broadcasting her matches on Twitch. She does not measure her success purely by traditional win-loss metrics. Instead, she establishes personal goals prior to each match and focuses on executing them while interacting with her chat.

Photo: levelup.com

“I’ve never felt disappointed with my performance,” Bowie noted. “I do it for myself and to chat with my lovely supporters.”

Turning 78 on September 1, she maintains that age has never been a barrier to her hobby. She frequently encourages other older adults to explore digital platforms, noting that if she can pick up a controller and build a community, others can too.

Shared Pages in Gamer’s Edition 2027

Guinness World Records integrated Bowie’s milestone into the 2027 edition of the Gamer’s Edition. That same volume also features Max Baker, an 11-year-old from the United Kingdom who earned a record as the youngest male video game developer in May 2025 after programming Gravity Parkour 2.0 in just four hours at a library in Penarth. While Baker authored the book’s prologue, both stories highlight how diverse age groups participate in modern gaming ecosystems.

Reflecting on her inclusion in the reference book, Bowie admitted it was an unexpected milestone. “Being in the Gamer’s Edition 2027 always felt like a distant goal, something on my bucket list that I never thought I’d achieve,” she said.