Ravens vs. Cowboys in Brazil: How to Watch and Key Matchups

History unfolds this weekend at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracanã Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys square off in the first-ever regular-season NFL game played in Brazil. Scheduled for Sunday, September 27, at 5:25 pm BRT, both 1-1 teams clash in a high-stakes international showcase broadcast via DAZN and NFL Game Pass.

The Maracanã Stage and International Expansion

When the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys step onto the legendary turf of the Maracanã Stadium, they write a brand-new chapter in the NFL’s global footprint. This marquee matchup marks the second fixture of a record nine international games scheduled this season. Bringing regular-season American football to Rio de Janeiro highlights the league’s push into South American markets, turning a domestic rivalry into a transcontinental spectacle.

For international fans looking to catch every snap, the timing aligns with a seven-day free trial of NFL Game Pass on DAZN. Subscribers gain complete live access, on-demand replays, and condensed viewing options. Here is a breakdown of the exact kickoff times depending on your location:

Region Local Kickoff Time Date Brasília (BRT) 5:25 PM Sunday, September 27 Central European Summer Time (CEST) 10:25 PM Sunday, September 27

Tactical Battles: Ravens Looking to Stabilize Under Minter

Baltimore arrives in South America looking to correct course following a bruising Week 2 defeat against the Saints that exposed late-game vulnerabilities. First-year head coach Jesse Minter took over the Ravens with the objective to restore postseason contention after the franchise missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2021. Minter’s squad relies heavily on two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose dual-threat capabilities define the entire offensive scheme.

Complementing Jackson in the backfield is 32-year-old running back Derrick Henry. Henry remains a punishing physical presence, racking up 212 rushing yards and four touchdowns through the first two weeks. However, the offensive machinery faces a significant hurdle in the passing game. Wide receiver Zay Flowers has been sidelined since Week 1 with a hamstring injury and appears unlikely to play, placing heavier responsibilities on Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews.

Defensively, Baltimore boasts talent anchored by linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Kyle Hamilton, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, alongside free-agent edge rusher addition Trey Hendrickson. They will need every bit of that talent to contain a surging Dallas offense.

Dallas Offense Fires on All Cylinders Despite Defensive Absences

Across the line of scrimmage, head coach Brian Schottenheimer leads the Dallas Cowboys into Rio following an offensive masterclass in Week 2, where they put up 37 points against the Commanders. Quarterback Dak Prescott directs a high-voltage passing attack featuring CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Lamb enters this matchup fresh off an eight-reception, 153-yard performance against Washington, anchoring a duo that is possibly the best in the league.

The ground game adds further depth with running back Javonte Williams, while tight end Jake Ferguson serves as a reliable safety valve across the middle and in the red zone. Yet, defensive concerns continue to shadow Dallas. The unit struggled last season and has shown inconsistency across the first two games of this year under the leadership of recent acquisition Quinnen Williams.

Injuries have severely depleted the Cowboys’ defensive depth for the trip to South America. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, safeties Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke, and cornerback Cobie Durant have all been ruled out and did not travel to Brazil. In their absence, first-round rookie safety Caleb Downs is expected to shoulder a massive defensive workload.

Key Individual Duels That Will Decide the Match

Several distinct matchups across the pitch will dictate whether Baltimore or Dallas improves to a 2-1 record:

Derrick Henry vs. Dallas Run Defense: Henry enters the weekend averaging elite production, while the Cowboys’ defense has yielded an average of 173.5 rushing yards per game. This mismatch heavily favors Baltimore if they establish early control at the line of scrimmage.

Henry enters the weekend averaging elite production, while the Cowboys’ defense has yielded an average of 173.5 rushing yards per game. This mismatch heavily favors Baltimore if they establish early control at the line of scrimmage. Lamar Jackson vs. Depleted Dallas Secondary: With Hooker, Locke, and Durant sidelined, Jackson possesses clear opportunities to exploit open spaces in the defensive backfield.

With Hooker, Locke, and Durant sidelined, Jackson possesses clear opportunities to exploit open spaces in the defensive backfield. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens vs. Ravens Secondary: Baltimore’s defense surrendered 15 points in the fourth quarter alone during their Week 2 loss, leaving them vulnerable to explosive downfield passing attacks.

Baltimore’s defense surrendered 15 points in the fourth quarter alone during their Week 2 loss, leaving them vulnerable to explosive downfield passing attacks. Ronnie Stanley’s Health Status: Baltimore’s offensive tackle has missed practice all week due to a toe injury. His potential absence threatens to disrupt pass protection for Jackson against a revamped Dallas pass rush.

As the NFL makes history in Brazil, the Maracanã provides an unforgettable backdrop for two powerhouses desperate to establish early-season dominance.

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