More Lord Of The Rings Game Re-Releases Revealed, And They’re Great

Aspyr is bringing two acclaimed Lord of the Rings action games, Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War, to the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 30, 2026. Available as a bundled collection or individually, the releases introduce offline-optimized open-world Middle-earth adventures featuring the renowned Nemesis System.

Aspyr Brings the Middle-earth Shadow Bundle to Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo players looking to step back into J.R.R. Tolkien’s world will soon have access to two modern open-world staples. Aspyr announced plans to launch the Middle-earth: Shadow Bundle on September 30, marking the first time both titles are available natively on current-generation hardware.

The collection unites Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor in its Game of the Year Edition alongside Middle-earth: Shadow of War in its Definitive Edition. Both games take place in an original story centered around Mordor, Sauron, and a ranger named Talion, who is resurrected through a bond with the Elven smith Celebrimbor. Rather than retelling the events of the books, the games place players in the middle of massive fortress assaults, stealth missions, and brutal combat.

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While the games offer considerable freedom to explore Tolkien’s mythology, they arrive on the new Nintendo platform with a specific technical caveat. According to gaming reports, the Switch 2 version is optimized for offline play, meaning online features from the original releases—such as Online Conquests, Vendettas, Fight Pits, Chests, and Training Orders—will not be available.

Expansions, Bundles, and Launch Pricing Details

Beyond the core campaigns, the re-releases pack in post-launch downloadable content and story expansions that originally rolled out after each game’s debut. For the first title, players gain access to Lord of the Hunt and The Bright Lord expansions, alongside bonus warband missions, runes, and skins. The sequel features both major story additions, Desolation of Mordor and Blade of Galadriel, as well as the Slaughter Tribe and Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansions.

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Middle-earth: Shadow Bundle: Pre-orders are open for $34.99 , reflecting a 50 percent discount off its standard price of $69.99 .

Pre-orders are open for , reflecting a 50 percent discount off its standard price of . Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition: Available separately for $9.99 , down from its regular price before the discount.

Available separately for , down from its regular price before the discount. Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition: Available separately for $24.99, down from its regular price before the discount.

The Staying Power of the Patented Nemesis System

The defining mechanical achievement of both titles remains the Nemesis System, which transforms ordinary enemy encounters into evolving rivalries. Uruk captains remember past skirmishes, grow stronger if they defeat the player, or rise through enemy military ranks based on player actions.

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This emergent system remains unmatched even over 10 years later, earning high praise as one of the greatest game mechanics in a game. Its unique implementation led Warner Bros. to patent the mechanic in 2016, keeping it exclusive to the two Shadow games. With that patent expected to expire in 2036, the upcoming Switch 2 port offers a fresh portable avenue to experience a system that has defined a decade of open-world design.