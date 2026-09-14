LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight Switch 2 Release Set for September

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arrives on the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 18, 2026, priced at $70 for the Standard Edition and $90 for the Deluxe Edition. The release coincides with the multi-platform launch of the character-driven Mayhem Collection DLC starring The Joker and Harley Quinn.

Months after its initial May debut on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms, TT Games’ open-world adventure is finally making its way to Nintendo’s new hardware.

The title holds a strong critical reputation across existing platforms.

Pricing, Editions, and Pre-Order Bonuses for Switch 2

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 version are currently live, split across two distinct tiers. The Standard Edition retails for $70, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $90. For existing players on other platforms who already own the base game, Warner Bros. Games offers all deluxe content as a standalone upgrade package for $25.

Early adopters on the Switch 2 can take advantage of several incentives. Every pre-order for either edition includes The Dark Knight Returns in-game Batsuit, inspired by Frank Miller’s acclaimed comic series. Meanwhile, Deluxe Edition purchasers receive three days of early access ahead of the September 18 launch date.

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Physical buyers of the Deluxe Edition also receive a physical collectible, though availability is strictly limited.

Free-Flow Combat and a Sweeping Narrative Across Decades

Players journey from the opening of Batman Begins into The Batman, supported by an ensemble voice cast that includes Shai Matheson as Batman, Colin McFarlane as James Gordon, Clara Emanuel as Catwoman, and Matt Berry delivering a memorable vocal performance as Bane.

Underneath the brick aesthetics, the game introduces mechanical overhauls to traditional gameplay formulas.

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The Mayhem Collection DLC Introduces Joker and Harley Quinn

Releasing simultaneously across Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on September 18, the Mayhem Collection downloadable content shifts the perspective to DC’s most notorious villains.

Photo: XBOX

The expansion features a brand-new story mission tracking Harley Quinn’s origin from Dr. Harleen Quinzel to her fateful meeting with The Joker inside Arkham Asylum. Developers also embedded subtle tributes within the open world, including a shop named Sorkin’s Gems in honor of Arleen Sorkin, the original voice actor for Harley Quinn who passed away in 2023.

Photo: Couch Soup

Players controlling The Joker and Harley Quinn utilize fast-paced, run-and-gun ranged combat powered by specialized gadgets. Once past the asylum breakout, players establish a secret hideout beneath the Funhouse in Amusement Mile, where accumulated studs fund permanent upgrades, customizer props, and 30 distinct outfits. Furthermore, a new gameplay mode named Mayhem Mode sends players on repeatable, time-limited runs across a locked-down North Island of Gotham City to cause chaos, rob shops, and recruit Arkham inmates trained by the Henchmaster.

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Edition Price Key Inclusions Standard Edition $70 Base game, The Dark Knight Returns Batsuit pre-order bonus Deluxe Edition $90 Base game, Legacy Collection DLC, Mayhem Collection DLC, physical retro minifigure (physical orders only), 3 days early access Standalone Upgrade $25 Grants all Deluxe Edition add-on content for existing base game owners