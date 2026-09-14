Guangzhou and Jiayuguan Launch 2026 Regional Cybersecurity Weeks

Guangzhou and Jiayuguan opened the 2026 regional cybersecurity weeks on September 14, 2026, launching high-level simulated defense contests, artificial intelligence safety forums, and major talent recruitment drives to secure critical infrastructure across Guangdong and Gansu provinces.

The campaign launched simultaneously across multiple jurisdictions on September 14, 2026. In Guangzhou, the opening ceremony of the Guangdong cybersecurity promotion week took place at the South China University of Technology Guangzhou International Campus. Approximately 450 attendees gathered, including Guangdong’s relevant leaders and department heads, Hong Kong and Macao guests, academicians, experts, cybersecurity enterprise representatives, university teachers and students, media reporters, and online influencers. Concurrently, the 2026 National Cybersecurity Week commenced in Jinan, Shandong province, under the joint organization of ten national ministries and departments—including the Publicity Department of the Central Committee, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security, the People’s Bank of China, the National Radio and Television Administration, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the Communist Youth League Central Committee, and the All-China Women’s Federation—establishing a unified nationwide focus on intelligent-era digital protection under the theme Network security for the people, network security depends on the people—intelligent era, network security escort.

Artificial Intelligence Safety and the Four Don’ts Principle in Guangzhou

Opening events in Guangzhou confronted the fast-evolving risks posed by machine learning and autonomous systems. Chinese Academy of Engineering member Fang Binxing attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote address titled 《Artificial Intelligence’s Derivative Security: Preventing AI Out of Control via the Four Don’ts Principle》. Speakers emphasized that artificial intelligence technology develops by leaps and bounds, bringing a future of all things connected, human-machine collaboration, cross-border integration, and co-creation and sharing. As a major internet province adjacent to Hong Kong and Macao, Guangdong shoulders a major mission in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence development, and can only build a long-term position of peace and long-lasting governance by coordinating development and security, using security to guarantee development, and using development to promote security.

The regional agenda targets severe digital offenses. Officials outlined plans to adhere to the people’s position, safeguard the legitimate network rights and interests of the masses, focus on problems strongly reflected by the people such as online fraud, cyber violence, personal information and data leakage, and dare to draw swords and resolutely crack down to cut off the interest chains and industrial chains of online illegal crimes. At the same time, authorities officially released Guangdong’s calculation export pilot area support policies, seizing the development opportunities of data elements and token economy, relying on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area calculation export pilot advantages, and coordinating Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Shantou, Shaoguan, Huizhou, Hengqin and other places to sort out pilot paths and support policies to inject strong impetus into market entities. Simultaneously, a joint initiative for practical cybersecurity talent cultivation was released, where the Fifth Electronic Research Institute of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology joined with higher education institutions, scientific research institutes, and cybersecurity enterprises to propose five initiatives: anchoring practical orientation, deepening industry-education collaboration, sharing high-quality resources, condensing Greater Bay Area experience, and adhering to the original intention and bottom line, thereby building a new ecosystem for Greater Bay Area cybersecurity talent cultivation.

Guangzhou, China Cityscape Photo (July 2026)

Virtual Great Walls and Industrial Technology Exhibitions in Gansu

In Gansu province, organizers grounded their regional campaign in local history. The opening ceremony and theme exhibition of the 2026 Gansu Province Cybersecurity Week were held in Jiayuguan city on September 14, operating under the theme Network security for the people, network security depends on the people—intelligent era, network security escort to widely popularize cybersecurity knowledge, enhance public protection awareness, and gather the joint force of the whole society to build a cybersecurity barrier. The event was co-sponsored by multiple departments including the Gansu Provincial Party Committee Cyberspace Administration, the Provincial Party Committee Confidentiality Bureau, the Provincial Department of Education, the Provincial Department of Public Security, the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, the Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League, the Provincial Women’s Federation, the Provincial Communications Administration, and the People’s Bank of China Gansu Provincial Branch, drawing approximately 480 representatives from provincial departments, cities and prefectures, industrial enterprises, news media, and cybersecurity civilization volunteers. Leveraging Jiayuguan’s Great Wall cultural core, organizers used the physical Great Wall as a carrier to build a digital cybersecurity Virtual Great Wall, achieving a thematic sublimation from ancient frontier defense to modern network defense.

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The opening ceremony broadcasted a notification film on provincial cybersecurity typical cases to carry out warning education, and awarded prizes to winning collectives and individuals of the provincial youth cybersecurity knowledge competition and cybersecurity practical drills to establish advanced examples. At the Jiayuguan Grand Theatre Plaza Exhibition Center, a cybersecurity week theme exhibition established three major exhibition areas based on Jiayuguan’s industrial city and Great Wall cultural tourism characteristics: the Gansu Net-Xin work achievement display corridor, the Net-Xin science and technology theme exhibition, and the cybersecurity literary works exhibition. In the science and technology theme exhibition area, multiple enterprises concentrated on displaying innovative applications of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, metaverse, VR, and AR in digital government, digital industries, and livelihood fields, while the literary works exhibition launched net-security plus arts integration masterpieces and intangible cultural heritage digital achievements. On the same day, the Net-security assisting enterprises theme on-site observation activity was held in Jiayuguan.

The Bay Area Cup and High-Stakes Talent Recruitment

Practical defense testing took place through competitive events. The second “Bay Area Cup” Cybersecurity Competition finals focused on AI security, exploring the practical application of artificial intelligence technology in the cybersecurity field by introducing formats such as AI Agent autonomous problem solving, digital twins, and AI vulnerability mining intelligent agents competing with players, upgrading the arena from simple code attack and defense to a comprehensive drill of human-machine collaboration and AI security defense. 150 participating teams from across the country competed on the same stage.

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