Thailand DDPM Operates War Room and Deploys Teams Across 12 Flooded Provinces

Thailand’s disaster response apparatus has shifted into emergency footing as monsoon runoff and persistent downpours push floodwaters across 12 provinces. Deputy Minister of Interior Setth Thai-set—acting through disaster authorities—has ordered the immediate establishment of a dedicated War Room to coordinate round-the-clock mitigation efforts as over 37,000 residents grapple with rising inundations.

On September 25, 2026, Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periwivatana detailed the administration's aggressive posture against the seasonal deluge. Swollen rivers fed by heavy upper-regional rainfall have collided with central basin runoffs, threatening agricultural heartlands and residential districts alike.

At the core of the operational strategy is the newly established Situation Command Center, functioning as an active War Room. Emergency Response Teams (ERT) equipped with heavy machinery, high-capacity water pumps, and flat-bottomed transport boats have deployed directly to critical choke points to accelerate drainage.

The Human and Geographic Toll Across Twelve Provinces

Data compiled by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Operations Center paints a stark picture of the footprint left by the floods. As of 06:00 on September 25, 2026, the crisis spans 38 districts, 143 subdistricts, and 596 villages. The human cost totals 11,796 affected households, translating to 37,036 individuals whose daily lives and livelihoods face disruption.

The geographic spread touches a dozen distinct territories: Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Trat, and Surin. Yet, the hydrological behavior varies wildly from one province to the next, creating fractured logistics for field commanders.

Diverging Water Trends and Regional Realities

Mitigation teams are contending with three distinct hydrological trends on the ground. In provinces such as Phetchabun, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Trat, and Surin, floodwaters have begun to recede, allowing initial damage assessments and cleanup operations to commence. However, severe vigilance remains the mandate.

Meanwhile, major central and eastern hubs including Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and Prachinburi find their water levels holding steady at dangerously high plateaus. Most concerning are Suphan Buri, Chachoengsao, and Sa Kaeo, where persistent inflows continue to drive water levels upward. DDPM units stationed in these rising zones remain on permanent alert, reinforcing riverbanks and clearing clogged drainage canals before residential areas face further compromise.

Operational Outlook and Sustained Vigilance

With seasonal weather patterns remaining volatile, the Interior Ministry’s directive leaves little room for complacency. Field units and local administrative organizations are instructed to maintain round-the-clock watches over vulnerable embankments and low-lying residential sectors. As the War Room continues to direct heavy machinery and personnel to the front lines, the immediate priority remains minimizing displacement and safeguarding the welfare of affected communities until the floodwaters fully recede.