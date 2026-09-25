Alaska Used Car Dealership to Pay $500K in Settlement Over Hidden Fees

A Southcentral Alaska auto dealer has agreed to a consumer protection settlement requiring the company to pay an estimated more than $500,000 in restitution over hidden vehicle fees. Payless Used Car Sales LLC, which operates locations in Anchorage and Mat-Su, will voluntarily comply with the terms brought forward by the Alaska Department of Law’s consumer protection unit, according to legal documents signed Monday by the dealership’s attorney.

The state enforcement action centers on allegations that Payless failed to include document fees in the advertised asking prices of vehicles sold to consumers. Under Alaska law, dealerships are legally required to bundle all dealer costs—such as document fees or preparation fees—directly into the listed vehicle price, excluding only state-mandated fees like title, licensing, and registration.

Under the newly reached Anchorage Superior Court agreement, customers who were charged these hidden fees will qualify for $100 restitution payments. State officials project that the total payout will exceed $500,000, covering thousands of transactions tied back to late 2018.

Restitution Timeline and Customer Outreach

The compliance agreement, filed this week, explicitly notes that Payless admits to no wrongdoing despite agreeing to the terms. The dealership bears the operational responsibility of identifying, contacting, and issuing checks to affected buyers. State officials estimate that more than 5,000 customers are eligible for reimbursement.

To fulfill the terms of the settlement, Payless must adhere to a strict procedural timeline:

Initial Contact: The company is required to mail formal notification letters to all eligible buyers.

The company is required to mail formal notification letters to all eligible buyers. Follow-Up Calls: For individuals who do not respond to the initial letter, the dealership must complete at least two direct telephone outreach attempts.

For individuals who do not respond to the initial letter, the dealership must complete at least two direct telephone outreach attempts. Deadline for Compliance: Payless has 280 days from the date of court approval to successfully identify, contact, and disburse checks to all qualified consumers.

Payless has 280 days from the date of court approval to successfully identify, contact, and disburse checks to all qualified consumers. Final Reporting: The dealership must submit a comprehensive final report to the state detailing the exact count of restitution recipients within 90 days of court approval.

The restitution window reaches far back, entitling Payless customers to claim refunds for transactions dating all the way back to November 2018, according to statements released by the Department of Law. State officials noted that nearly all of the illegal fees—which generally totaled $499 per vehicle—were assessed prior to 2024.

Balancing Consumer Protection and Economic Impact

State enforcement officials revealed that the decision to settle for less than full restitution was a calculated measure designed to avoid putting Payless out of business. Acting Attorney General Cori Mills explained the state’s rationale in a public statement regarding the case.

“This is the first time my office has had a serious issue with Payless,” Mills is quoted as saying, “and sometimes our team has to make a call about whether a stronger settlement is worth putting a significant number of Alaskans out of work — many of whom had nothing to do with the conduct at issue.”

By opting for an assurance of voluntary compliance rather than a punitive penalty that could shutter the enterprise, the state aims to secure financial relief for consumers while preserving local employment across the Anchorage and Mat-Su branches.

The agreement is pending final court approval in Anchorage Superior Court. Impactted motorists who purchased vehicles from Payless Used Car Sales from November 2018 onward should watch for formal correspondence from the dealership detailing the next steps to claim their restitution checks. Feel free to leave a comment or share this report if you found it useful.