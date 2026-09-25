Airbus A321neo fuselage defect affects 500 aircraft

Airbus is currently alerting airline customers to a newly identified manufacturing quality defect affecting the fuselage structures of approximately 500 Airbus A321neo aircraft. The issue, which involves insufficient corrosion protection applied to stringers in the lower forward section of the fuselage, spans both delivered jets and single-aisles still moving through factories in Europe, the United States, and China.

While the European plane maker and industry sources emphasize that the flaw does not present an immediate safety hazard or flight risk, the scale of the required rework introduces fresh complications.

According to details confirmed by industry reports and manufacturer statements, roughly 250 of the affected A321neo jets are already in service with commercial operators and will require subsequent inspections and remedial work over the coming years. Another approximately 250 aircraft are currently sitting at various stages of completion within the factory supply chain and must undergo corrective procedures before they can be handed over to airline customers.

Supplier Deviation and Production Impact

The root cause of the defect has been traced back to an undisclosed Tier 2 supplier—identified by industry sources cited by Gulf News as an Italian supplier applying an incorrect coat of primer—which resulted in a surface protection deviation on stringers located in the lower front section of the fuselage. Airbus explained in communications that the issue was identified during standard rework procedures.

Photo: gulfnews.com

Despite the sprawling scope of the remediation effort, Airbus has stated that the correction does not require the physical removal of the affected stringers. Once the proper surface treatment is applied, the structure is designed to return to its nominal condition. The manufacturer has also confirmed that the source of the problem has been identified and contained, and that a compliant remedy is readily available for newly coated components.

The discovery prompted a minor dip in Airbus shares, which fell more than one percent in early trading as investors evaluated the potential operational bottlenecks. The single-aisle A321neo represents the largest member of the A320neo family and accounts for the lion’s share of the manufacturer’s backlog, making it a critical revenue driver.

Broader Delivery Pressures and Manufacturing Hurdles

This latest quality escape compounds a difficult production period for Airbus as it works toward a long-term goal of scaling A320 family output to 75 aircraft per month by 2027. The company has already faced persistent headwinds throughout the year, including ongoing engine shortages and a separate late-2025 manufacturing defect involving fuselage panels manufactured outside specified thickness tolerances. In addition, tool marks found in landing gear support structures earlier this year prompted mandatory airworthiness directives from aviation regulators.

Photo: airdatanews.com

Through the end of August, Airbus reported a total of 475 commercial aircraft deliveries, leaving the company working hard to close the gap on its targeted delivery range of between 850 and 890 total aircraft for 2026. While the unexpected rework on 250 uncompleted jets adds friction to factory floors, Airbus has maintained its official full-year delivery guidance as it enters its traditional fourth-quarter delivery surge.

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